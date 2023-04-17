Donate

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time the firm has sought such protection in the last five years.

The David's Bridal shop is shown Nov. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, April 17, 2023 the second time that the firm has sought such protection in the last five years. The announcement came just days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could be eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers, (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)

David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time for the chain in the past five years.

The announcement Monday arrives days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the United States. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs more than 11,000 workers,

David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open and its fulfilling orders without delay. Its online platforms also remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

The company last filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 but reemerged a year later. Monday’s filing was made in New Jersey.

