Why N.J. wants coders fluent in a 60-year-old language in the middle of a pandemic

Why is COBOL still around?

COBOL was once considered cutting-edge code that told centralized computing hubs, or mainframes, what to do with data coming from hundreds of locations.

“The really first killer applications for computing technologies were these large mainframe technologies that kept track of fairly boring data — things like health care records, things such as job records, things that would normally be kept on file cards back in the really old days,” said Kurt Rohloff, an associate professor of computer science at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

COBOL and mainframes’ ability to manage large data systems led to the language’s widespread adoption by government agencies, according to Rohloff.

Major banks and federal agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service use COBOL. The Social Security Administration still used more than 60 million lines of the code in 2018 — though major modernization efforts are underway.

The problem with legacy systems is not so much that the code or hardware don’t work. Rather, they were programmed with different design constraints, say a limit of 5,000 unemployment claims per day, or haven’t been managed properly.

Take the Y2K scare, when people thought the world’s computing systems would come crashing down on Jan. 1, 2000. The code for most systems predating 2000, mainly in COBOL, wrote years using only the last two digits to speed up processing — never taking into account what could happen when a computer tried to distinguish between the years 1900 and 2000.

In the case of unemployment applications, it’s possible the system’s original design assumed only a certain number of applications per day, week, month, or year.

An easy way to think of these systems and their capabilities is to compare them to a personal computer from 10 or 20 years ago, said Rohloff.

“It was perfectly fine when you didn’t have the internet and didn’t have to process big videos downloading from YouTube or Netflix,” Rohloff said.

But the issue of maintaining code for modern times is exacerbated as schools stick to teaching more modern coding languages.

Young programmers also tend to want to learn the latest technology and “build systems for computers, build new things,” said Joseph Steinberg, a cybersecurity and emerging technologies adviser.

“Nobody wants to be working on a system and say, ‘Well, I kept the system that was written in the 1970s up and running and you can’t really see it, but if you’re ever unemployed and you get a check, that’s what prints the check,’” he said. “Nobody wants to work on that. Nobody is studying this stuff.”

Still, there’s a chance the problem is not the code at all, but rather raw computing power to deal with an onslaught of people flooding the system.

Steinberg said the state can’t simply buy more computing power.

“Mainframes aren’t the kind of things you go on Amazon and place an order and have it shipped by Prime and arrive in two days and turn it on and it works,” he said. “Even if you could throw more hardware at it, it wouldn’t be an overnight fix, especially under the current emergency circumstances.”

Chris Rein, New Jersey’s chief technology officer, declined to comment on the record about the governor’s call for COBOL programmers, but echoed Steinberg’s concerns about the state’s computer hardware in an emailed statement.

“The challenge we have been proudly meeting is more one of scaling the state’s unemployment computer infrastructure, rather than the specific language these systems are written in,” Rein said.

The state has employees who know COBOL, according to the Office of Information Technology, and they’ve been working to keep the system operating as thousands of applications come in.

Still, New Jersey has created an online web form where technologists can sign up to volunteer during the COVID-19 outbreak — much as how the state has sought medical volunteers.

Those volunteer programmers who know COBOL would likely be older people more vulnerable to complications from contracting COVID-19. The state hasn’t said if volunteers would have to go into state offices, and it’s unclear how quickly volunteer COBOL developers could be deployed by the state.