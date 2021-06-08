Philly socialist groups, unions protest proposed city business tax cuts

Outside City Hall, a couple dozen protesters hoisted a pig piñata, filled with candy and slips of paper with the names of wealthy local businessmen on them.

The protest theater was courtesy of Tax the Rich PHL, a coalition of left-leaning political groups and union members, and the latest to weigh in on the Philadelphia’s proposed 2022 budget.

The group came together to decry proposed business and parking tax cuts, connecting them to larger economic inequity which the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated.

“The rich people have had it too good for too long,” said organizer Shane Riggins, of the group Philadelphia Socialist Alternative, over a loudspeaker. “As working-class people, we make them their money, and they have been hoarding it for too long,” he continued.

The protest underscored the differing political stances on how best to lead Philadelphia out of the recession. City councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Helen Gym have spoken out against the cuts, while Councilmember Alan Domb called for even bigger reductions in tax revenue.