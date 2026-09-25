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Lynnewood Hall is a Gilded Age estate in Elkins Park whose gilding is severely tarnished.

The 110,000-square-foot mansion has 107 rooms, including 38 bathrooms and one of the largest private ballrooms on the East Coast. But plaster walls are crumbling, mirrors are shattered, ceiling moldings are propped up by 2x4s and wood-paneled rooms are streaked with water stains.

“This is America’s Downton Abbey,” Edward Thome, executive director of the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation, said, referencing the fictional English estate featured in the PBS show of the same name.

“Based off of some of the numbers I’ve seen online, Lynnewood Hall is actually bigger than Highclere Castle in England, which is where ‘Downton Abbey’ was shot,” he said.