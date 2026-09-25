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When the curtain goes up on the Gateway Playhouse’s performance of the musical “9 to 5,” based on the hit movie with Dolly Parton, the players are counting on some audience members to simply ignore them.

The more blasé, the better.

“It’s really good for them to be able to just relax and be calm during this whole thing,” said Peter Avagliano, the Somers Point technical director. “That’s all we ask of them, is to relax and be calm.”

That’s because they are dogs.

Gateway has partnered with People and Puppies at Work for Sight, an organization that trains puppies to become Seeing Eye dogs for the blind.

“The partnership just means that the dogs are welcome here anytime,” Gateway board chair Katie Calvi said. “They are welcome to learn about the real world by coming to the theater.”

People and Puppies at Work train dogs for The Seeing Eye, the country’s oldest guide dog training organization based in Morristown, New Jersey.

The Gateway theater got involved through its technical director Avagliano, who has trained guide dogs for 21 years. Avagliano’s latest— and 18th — trainee is Mars, a 7-month-old German Shepard who started attending theater at 2 months.

“He was in a crate most of the time just so he didn’t get into any trouble. Then we graduated to being on his leash,” he said. “When we’re working and as actors come in and we start getting ready for dress rehearsals, he’s back on a leash and lying down quietly in the aisle.”