‘Past, Present, Future’ is an exhibit of contemplation at Grounds for Sculpture in New Jersey
Visual artist Shantell Martin’s featured works encourage people to reflect on time and our ever-evolving relationship with it.
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Visual artist Shantell Martin said every child draws. But for her, as a child, drawing was her outlet.
“It’s how I got all the angry stuff, the unknown stuff, the stuff I didn’t know where to put,” she said. “I could draw it, I could write it, I could pull it on paper.”
Martin offers a selection of her drawings in her newly opened exhibition at Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County, titled “Shantell Martin: Past, Present, Future.” They are from a two-year daily drawing practice she maintained and are displayed in a feature she calls Replay Cards.
Martin said the daily activity was not simply about drawing.
“It’s about capturing drawings at a fidelity that is lossless,” Martin said, adding that she did the drawings on a mobile app she developed with designer Amit Pitaru.
“It’s wanting to capture something that has a fidelity that it can always be recreated,” she said. “When you can replay these drawings and now you know the stroke order, you know what was happening around me. Sometimes I’m talking to you as I’m drawing. So, it’s like a diary.”
The exhibit, as described by the museum, invites people to contemplate the multifaceted nature of time and our ever-evolving relationship with it. The exhibit features Martin’s signature line drawings, which includes personal symbols and wordplay.
All of the work was curated by Kathleen Ogilvie Greene, chief audience officer for Grounds for Sculpture. She said Martin’s work ties into the museum’s core themes of art, nature and wellness.
“The work that Chantel does, not only visibly seeing it, but also the way she talks about her work is really grounded in that wellness practice,” Green said. “It’s a really wonderful connective thread.”
In addition to the drawings from Reply Cards, the grounds include a 7-foot sculpture, “Benn,” which is based on one of her earlier drawings.
Martin will be collaborating with the Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilting Guild that will result in three quilts made by local Trenton-based organizations and a fourth by the Grounds for Sculpture community. Each quilt will invite participants to make a block in response to prompts provided by Martin. The quilts are scheduled to be on view in April 2027.
The exhibit will be on display through July 2028.
Martin hopes people who view the works “enjoy and feel inspired and go home and pick up a pen and try something out themselves.”
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