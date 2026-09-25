Elections 2026

Delaware election 2026: Midterm voter guides, key races and more

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what Delawareans should know beforehand, from what’s at stake to who’s on the ballot and beyond.

''I Voted'' stickers are seen at a polling place on Aug. 4, 2026.

File: ''I Voted'' stickers are seen at a polling place on Aug. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

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Who is on the ballot in Delaware?

In Delaware, voters will weigh in on races for attorney general, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House, among others.

U.S. Senate

What do U.S. senators do?

The U.S. Senate, whose 100 members comprise the upper chamber of the legislative branch, works with the U.S. House of Representatives to make laws, confirm presidential appointments and approve treaties. U.S. senators serve six-year terms.

Who is running for the U.S. Senate in Delaware?

U.S. House

What do U.S. House representatives do?

Representatives in the U.S. House are elected to two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws.

Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.

Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat is held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.

Who is running for the U.S. House in Delaware?

» READ MORE: Joseph Arminio pressured to drop out of Delaware’s U.S. House after transphobic comments; Multiple write-in campaigns launched after Joseph Arminio misgenders Sarah McBride

Attorney general

What does the attorney general do?

Delaware’s attorney general, the state’s chief law enforcement officer, is responsible for prosecuting and investigating crime, enforcing consumer laws, providing counsel to state agencies and more. Attorneys general serve four-year terms.

Who is running for attorney general?

Treasurer

What does the state treasurer do?

The state treasurer serves a four-year term and is responsible for managing nearly $8 billion in state investments, as well as the state’s banking services and debt management programs, among other duties.

Who is running for Delaware state treasurer?

Colleen C. Davis was reelected to a second term as state treasurer in 2022 but declined to seek reelection in 2026.

State auditor

Delaware General Assembly

The legislative body is comprised of the state Senate and state House, which share the responsibility of crafting legislation, approving the state budget and confirming gubernatorial appointments.

Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.

Delaware state Senate

The Delaware state Senate, the upper house of the General Assembly, is made up of 21 senators who serve four-year terms and are responsible for confirming the governor’s appointments.

Democrats currently control the state Senate, with a 15-6 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district:

Delaware state House

The Delaware state House, the lower house of the General Assembly, is made up of 41 representatives, who serve two-year terms.

Democrats currently control the state House, with a 27-14 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district.

Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.

What else is on the ballot?

New Castle County

Kent County

Sussex County

Delaware voter info and resources

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About Maria Pulcinella

Maria Pulcinella is the lead digital producer for WHYY News, where she spearheads the newsroom's Audience Insights efforts.

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