Delaware election 2026: Midterm voter guides, key races and more
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what Delawareans should know beforehand, from what’s at stake to who’s on the ballot and beyond.
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- 📆 Key voter info: Dates and deadlines | Registering to vote
- 📬 Mail and absentee ballots: Requesting and returning | Tracking your ballot | Ballot issues
- 📍 Voting in person: Early voting | Polling places
- 🗳️ Races and candidates: U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Attorney general | Treasurer | State Senate | State House | County-level contests
- ✅ Voter resources
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What deadlines do I need to know?
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Can I still register to vote?
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Who can register to vote?
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Can I still apply for an absentee ballot?
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Who is eligible to vote absentee in Delaware?
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How do I apply for an absentee ballot in Delaware?
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When will absentee ballots be mailed? How can I check my absentee ballot status?
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When must absentee ballots be received?
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Where can I drop off my absentee ballot?
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How will I know if my absentee ballot was processed?
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What if I received an absentee ballot but want to vote in person?
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What happens if I request an absentee ballot and don’t receive it?
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Can I vote early in person?
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Where can I vote early in person?
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What if I want to vote in person?
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Where is my polling place?
Who is on the ballot in Delaware?
In Delaware, voters will weigh in on races for attorney general, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House, among others.
U.S. Senate
What do U.S. senators do?
The U.S. Senate, whose 100 members comprise the upper chamber of the legislative branch, works with the U.S. House of Representatives to make laws, confirm presidential appointments and approve treaties. U.S. senators serve six-year terms.
Who is running for the U.S. Senate in Delaware?
- Democratic Party: Chris Coons (incumbent)
- Republican Party: Michael “Dr. Mike” Katz
U.S. House
What do U.S. House representatives do?
Representatives in the U.S. House are elected to two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws.
Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.
Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat is held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.
Who is running for the U.S. House in Delaware?
- Democratic Party: Sarah McBride (incumbent)
- Republican Party: Joseph “Dr. Joe” Arminio
» READ MORE: Joseph Arminio pressured to drop out of Delaware’s U.S. House after transphobic comments; Multiple write-in campaigns launched after Joseph Arminio misgenders Sarah McBride
Attorney general
What does the attorney general do?
Delaware’s attorney general, the state’s chief law enforcement officer, is responsible for prosecuting and investigating crime, enforcing consumer laws, providing counsel to state agencies and more. Attorneys general serve four-year terms.
Who is running for attorney general?
- Democratic Party: Kathy Jennings (incumbent)
- Republican Party: David Graham
Treasurer
What does the state treasurer do?
The state treasurer serves a four-year term and is responsible for managing nearly $8 billion in state investments, as well as the state’s banking services and debt management programs, among other duties.
Who is running for Delaware state treasurer?
Colleen C. Davis was reelected to a second term as state treasurer in 2022 but declined to seek reelection in 2026.
- Democratic Party: Ted Lauzen
- Republican Party: Michael Ramone
State auditor
- Democratic Party: Lydia York
- Independent Party of Delaware: Austin Cassidy
- Republican Party: April Callaway
Delaware General Assembly
The legislative body is comprised of the state Senate and state House, which share the responsibility of crafting legislation, approving the state budget and confirming gubernatorial appointments.
Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.
Delaware state Senate
The Delaware state Senate, the upper house of the General Assembly, is made up of 21 senators who serve four-year terms and are responsible for confirming the governor’s appointments.
Democrats currently control the state Senate, with a 15-6 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district:
Delaware state House
The Delaware state House, the lower house of the General Assembly, is made up of 41 representatives, who serve two-year terms.
Democrats currently control the state House, with a 27-14 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district.
Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.
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1st Legislative District
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2nd Legislative District
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3rd Legislative District
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4th Legislative District
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5th Legislative District
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6th Legislative District
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7th Legislative District
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8th Legislative District
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9th Legislative District
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10th Legislative District
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11th Legislative District
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12th Legislative District
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13th Legislative District
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14th Legislative District
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15th Legislative District
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16th Legislative District
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17th Legislative District
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18th Legislative District
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19th Legislative District
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20th Legislative District
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21st Legislative District
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22nd Legislative District
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23rd Legislative District
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24th Legislative District
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25th Legislative District
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26th Legislative District
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27th Legislative District
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28th Legislative District
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29th Legislative District
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30th Legislative District
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31st Legislative District
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32nd Legislative District
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33rd Legislative District
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34th Legislative District
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35th Legislative District
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36th Legislative District
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37th Legislative District
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38th Legislative District
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39th Legislative District
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40th Legislative District
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41st Legislative District
What else is on the ballot?
New Castle County
Kent County
Sussex County
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