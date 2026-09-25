Who is on the ballot in Delaware?

In Delaware, voters will weigh in on races for attorney general, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House, among others.

U.S. Senate

What do U.S. senators do?

The U.S. Senate, whose 100 members comprise the upper chamber of the legislative branch, works with the U.S. House of Representatives to make laws, confirm presidential appointments and approve treaties. U.S. senators serve six-year terms.

Who is running for the U.S. Senate in Delaware?

U.S. House

What do U.S. House representatives do?

Representatives in the U.S. House are elected to two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws.

Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.

Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat is held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.

Who is running for the U.S. House in Delaware?

Democratic Party: Sarah McBride (incumbent)

» READ MORE: Joseph Arminio pressured to drop out of Delaware’s U.S. House after transphobic comments; Multiple write-in campaigns launched after Joseph Arminio misgenders Sarah McBride

Attorney general

What does the attorney general do?

Delaware’s attorney general, the state’s chief law enforcement officer, is responsible for prosecuting and investigating crime, enforcing consumer laws, providing counsel to state agencies and more. Attorneys general serve four-year terms.

Who is running for attorney general?

Democratic Party : Kathy Jennings (incumbent)

: Kathy Jennings (incumbent) Republican Party: David Graham

Treasurer

What does the state treasurer do?

The state treasurer serves a four-year term and is responsible for managing nearly $8 billion in state investments, as well as the state’s banking services and debt management programs, among other duties.

Who is running for Delaware state treasurer?

Colleen C. Davis was reelected to a second term as state treasurer in 2022 but declined to seek reelection in 2026.

Democratic Party : Ted Lauzen

: Ted Lauzen Republican Party: Michael Ramone

State auditor

Democratic Party : Lydia York

: Lydia York Independent Party of Delaware : Austin Cassidy

: Austin Cassidy Republican Party: April Callaway

Delaware General Assembly

The legislative body is comprised of the state Senate and state House, which share the responsibility of crafting legislation, approving the state budget and confirming gubernatorial appointments.

Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.

Delaware state Senate

The Delaware state Senate, the upper house of the General Assembly, is made up of 21 senators who serve four-year terms and are responsible for confirming the governor’s appointments.

Democrats currently control the state Senate, with a 15-6 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district: