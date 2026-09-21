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Two Delaware Republican congressional candidates are facing write-in campaigns after transphobic comments at a recent debate have revealed stark divides throughout the party.

Republican U.S. House candidate Joseph Arminio was ejected from a candidate forum last week after continuing to misgender his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, who is the first transgender person to serve in Congress.

That prompted former Democratic state senator and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Michael Katz to condemn the comments at the Thursday event. He later issued a statement calling on Arminio to drop out. Katz is running against U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, who is seeking a fourth term.

The comments from the two prominent Republican nominees have divided the Delaware Republican Party and sparked write-in challenges on the party’s left and right. Former pastor Earl Cooper has a bid against businessman Arminio, and U.S. Army Reserve veteran John Shulli is selling himself as the more conservative option to Katz, who is considered a moderate.

Arminio and Katz did not respond to a request for comment.

“I welcome everyone into these races,” McBride said in a statement. “My campaign has never been about the other candidates in the race, but rather my love for our state and the work before us to deliver better wages, affordable healthcare, safe housing, and quality childcare for all.”