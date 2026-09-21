Multiple write-in campaigns launched following Delaware congressional candidate’s transphobic remarks
A former pastor is challenging U.S. House candidate Joe Arminio, calling his misgendering of Democratic Congresswoman Sarah McBride “offensive.”
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Two Delaware Republican congressional candidates are facing write-in campaigns after transphobic comments at a recent debate have revealed stark divides throughout the party.
Republican U.S. House candidate Joseph Arminio was ejected from a candidate forum last week after continuing to misgender his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, who is the first transgender person to serve in Congress.
That prompted former Democratic state senator and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Michael Katz to condemn the comments at the Thursday event. He later issued a statement calling on Arminio to drop out. Katz is running against U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, who is seeking a fourth term.
The comments from the two prominent Republican nominees have divided the Delaware Republican Party and sparked write-in challenges on the party’s left and right. Former pastor Earl Cooper has a bid against businessman Arminio, and U.S. Army Reserve veteran John Shulli is selling himself as the more conservative option to Katz, who is considered a moderate.
Arminio and Katz did not respond to a request for comment.
“I welcome everyone into these races,” McBride said in a statement. “My campaign has never been about the other candidates in the race, but rather my love for our state and the work before us to deliver better wages, affordable healthcare, safe housing, and quality childcare for all.”
Forum for U.S. House and Senate contenders ignites sparks
Arminio was asked to leave last week’s forum after twice using incorrect pronouns when referring to McBride. Katz apologized for Arminio’s behavior at the event and repeatedly advocated for his removal.
“Those who seek to represent Delaware must demonstrate integrity, judgment, decency, and respect – even toward people with whom they profoundly disagree,” Katz posted on Facebook after the forum. “For these reasons, I am calling on Joseph Arminio to withdraw his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives.”
Shulli, who filed his write-in candidacy Monday afternoon, said Katz is trying to censor Arminio, who has a First Amendment right to speak his mind.
“I find it shocking that a ‘Republican’ candidate who won the primary, was endorsed by the Delaware GOP, would turncoat so drastically two days after the primary against his own brother in arms for Republican candidates,” he told WHYY News. “It was terrible, absolutely terrible.”
Shulli lost against Katz by about 54 percentage points in this month’s primary election. But he said he believes he can attract more voters in the general election, including independents who can’t vote in the primaries.
“I’ve talked to many folks who are Democrat in name only. They just wear the armband because that’s how you affect politics here in Delaware,” he said. “A lot of my colleagues or friends, they’re all Democrats, and they’ve gone independent because they’re tired of the craziness of both parties. So I think there’s quite a few folks out there who are looking for a real contrast.”
Cooper said ‘offensive’ comments motivated him
Cooper, who lost to Arminio and attorney John Whalen III, garnered just under 20% of total votes in the Sept. 15 primary. He said he kicked off a write-in run Monday because he found Arminio’s comments about McBride discriminatory.
“I am a man of color. I am an African American, and I felt like he’s setting us back,” Cooper said. “I see a lot of the people who back him. They are really kind of making it very clear that they are in line with him and I disagreed with that. So for that reason, I went today to give Delawareans a choice.”
Delaware Republican Party backs both Arminio and Katz
Arminio and Katz are endorsed by the Delaware Republican Party and it remains supportive of both candidates, said party chairman Gene Truono. He said they are free to say what they believe.
“I think this comes back down to a very fundamental, important right, and that’s the right of the First Amendment,” he said. “What someone else says may not be what I would say or what I would support, but I vehemently support the right for people to say what they believe under the Constitution of the United States.”
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