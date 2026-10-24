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The FBI is investigating a Delaware politician’s job offer this summer to a then-potential opposing candidate who secretly recorded the meeting and later won the Democratic primary after WHYY News exposed what he said “could be considered a bribe.”

An agent in the bureau’s Wilmington office recently requested and obtained the recording of the June 24 meeting where New Castle County Recorder of Deeds Mike Kozikowski repeatedly offered County Councilman David Tackett a newly created post.

“I’m thinking, you being a council member, you’ve already got the interpersonal skills. You’re out there talking to the public all the time, I’m looking for someone that has those skills,” Kozikowski told Tackett at one point.

“What’s interesting is the fact of what it pays. It’s $76,295,” Kozikowski added. “I don’t know if that’s something you would be interested in.”

Tackett, who was noncommittal during the 90-minute meeting, secretly recorded the conversation on his phone, which took place at Cosmos Restaurant near Newport.

Tackett and campaign manager Rob Jester confirmed their communications with the FBI to WHYY News and shared their email exchanges with an agent. The emails don’t show other steps the bureau is taking and federal authorities would not discuss the matter with a reporter.

Kozikowski made the offer even though he was aware that state law forbids members of County Council from holding “any other county office.”

Hours after the meeting, Tackett filed his candidacy.

WHYY News obtained a copy of the recording in late August, along with a complaint against Kozikowski that Jester filed with Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office. WHYY News published this story about Kozikowski’s gambit on Sept. 3.

On Sept. 15, Tackett defeated Kozikowski, who had never faced a primary foe during his 24 years in office. Tackett won 52.2% of the vote, and has no opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.

Tackett and Jester, who filed the written complaint with the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust in Jennings’ office and included the audio file, said this week they have not received a response from or been contacted by a state prosecutor or investigator.