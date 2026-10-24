FBI investigating Delaware politician’s alleged ‘bribe’ to primary foe, after WHYY News exposed secretly recorded job offer
New Castle County Recorder of Deeds Mike Kozikowski lost the race to David Tackett, who filed a complaint with prosecutors about the gambit.Listen 1:24
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The FBI is investigating a Delaware politician’s job offer this summer to a then-potential opposing candidate who secretly recorded the meeting and later won the Democratic primary after WHYY News exposed what he said “could be considered a bribe.”
An agent in the bureau’s Wilmington office recently requested and obtained the recording of the June 24 meeting where New Castle County Recorder of Deeds Mike Kozikowski repeatedly offered County Councilman David Tackett a newly created post.
“I’m thinking, you being a council member, you’ve already got the interpersonal skills. You’re out there talking to the public all the time, I’m looking for someone that has those skills,” Kozikowski told Tackett at one point.
“What’s interesting is the fact of what it pays. It’s $76,295,” Kozikowski added. “I don’t know if that’s something you would be interested in.”
Tackett, who was noncommittal during the 90-minute meeting, secretly recorded the conversation on his phone, which took place at Cosmos Restaurant near Newport.
Tackett and campaign manager Rob Jester confirmed their communications with the FBI to WHYY News and shared their email exchanges with an agent. The emails don’t show other steps the bureau is taking and federal authorities would not discuss the matter with a reporter.
Kozikowski made the offer even though he was aware that state law forbids members of County Council from holding “any other county office.”
Hours after the meeting, Tackett filed his candidacy.
WHYY News obtained a copy of the recording in late August, along with a complaint against Kozikowski that Jester filed with Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office. WHYY News published this story about Kozikowski’s gambit on Sept. 3.
On Sept. 15, Tackett defeated Kozikowski, who had never faced a primary foe during his 24 years in office. Tackett won 52.2% of the vote, and has no opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.
Tackett and Jester, who filed the written complaint with the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust in Jennings’ office and included the audio file, said this week they have not received a response from or been contacted by a state prosecutor or investigator.
‘I am requesting a copy of that recording,’ agent wrote
But on Oct. 1, Tackett received an email marked “High” importance from Nick Fuller, an FBI special agent in the Wilmington office who investigates white-collar crime.
Fuller wrote that the complaint to Jennings’ office “indicates that a copy of the recording is available upon request. I am requesting a copy of that recording. Please also let me know the preferred method for providing the recording, and I can accommodate whatever is most convenient.”
Tackett emailed Jester about a week later that Fuller wanted the recording, and at 12:39 a.m. on Oct. 8, Jester sent the FBI agent a message with the audio file attached.
Fuller did not respond to a request to discuss his inquiry and the scope of the probe.
U.S. Attorney for Delaware Benjamin Wallace, whose office prosecutes federal crimes in the state, said that per U.S. Department of Justice policy, he “could not confirm the existence of an investigation.”
Asked about the FBI’s involvement, Jennings’ office would not comment.
Kozikowski did not return requests for comment regarding the FBI’s involvement or to say if he had been contacted by federal authorities.
During an interview in September, Kozikowski told WHYY News he didn’t see any problem with his offer because Tackett had not yet officially filed his candidacy.
“He still had that choice,” Kozikowski said about Tackett. “He could think about taking the position, OK? Or if he decided to run against me, he could file. And that’s what he decided to do. I’m not worried about it at all because I know that he is not a candidate until he files.”
Tackett said he ‘doesn’t have a clue’ about status of FBI probe
Jester, who works for JP Morgan Chase, said he could not comment on the FBI’s interest in the matter.
Jester previously called Kozikowski’s job offer to entice Tackett not to run “the kind of crap you see in true crime dramas and on ‘The Sopranos.’”
Tackett said he’s gratified that law enforcement is looking into Kozikowski’s offer, which he earlier told WHYY News “could be considered a bribe” and spurred the written complaint to Jennings’ office.
Neither Fuller nor other FBI agents have called him or followed up with requests for more information or to interview him or Jester, Tackett said.
Tackett, who plans to step down from his council seat to become New Castle County’s recorder of deeds in January, said he’s prepared to cooperate fully but remains in the dark about the status and extent of the probe.
“I don’t have a clue” about what investigators are doing, Tackett said. “I don’t know how the laws work or what they’re looking for or anything” except that Fuller wanted the audio file and Jester provided it.
“They can review it and decide if they have any foundation to pursue that further,” Tackett said. “All we can do at this point is just hang tight, move forward and it’s up to them, whatever they decide to do.”
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