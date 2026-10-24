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The Tyler Arboretum, near Media, Delaware County, has installed 50 large-scale outdoor sculptures by the Quakertown-based artist Steve Tobin. The yearlong exhibition is the largest art show the 650-acre open green space has ever attempted.

Tobin is perhaps best known for “Trinity Root” in Manhattan, a bronze cast of the roots of a sycamore tree that protected St. Paul’s Chapel at Trinity Church from flying debris when the World Trade Center towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. His 2024 solo exhibition “Earth to Sky” on Maui Island, commemorating the devastating 2023 Lahaina fire, was Hawaii’s largest sculpture show ever.

Tyler Arboretum’s “Steve Tobin: In the Light” is less about trauma and more about wonder. The temporary show is the most extensive the artist has ever installed, and the one closest to home.

“I grew up half an hour from here. I went to Haverford School,” Tobin said. “This is a real homecoming for me.”