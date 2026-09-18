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Dave Tackett said he lost count of the number of voters who applauded him on Election Day for exposing his Democratic primary opponent’s offer of a job to entice him not to run for New Castle County Recorder of Deeds.

Incumbent Mike Kozikowski had made the job offer, which included an annual salary of $76,000, during a June 24 meeting that Tackett had secretly recorded.

By state law, however, Tackett could not take a county job since he’s also a member of County Council.

WHYY News published a story about Kozikowski’s gambit on Sept. 3 — 12 days before Tuesday’s primary.

Tackett told WHYY News that the reception he received at polling sites was overwhelmingly positive.

“Every single person approached me and so many said ‘Thank you for standing up,’ and ‘Thank you for doing the right thing,’ ‘Thank you for representing the people,’ and ‘That’s why we’re voting for you,’” Tackett said.

And vote for him they did, sending six-term incumbent Mike Kozikowski to his defeat. Each term is for four years. Kozikowski has held the seat since 2002.

Tackett won 52.2% of the vote. In raw numbers, Tackett won by 2,317 votes out of the 51,331 cast.

Tackett has said Kozikowski’s offer “could be considered a bribe,” and has made a formal complaint with the office of Attorney General Kathy Jennings, which won’t confirm whether or not it is investigating.

Tackett said he hasn’t heard from Jennings’ office. He said he saw Jennings at the polls Tuesday, but neither mentioned the recording or his complaint with her office. Jennings, a two-term incumbent, won her primary in a landslide against two opponents.

Kozikowski defended his job offer in an interview with WHYY News two weeks ago, saying there was no wrongdoing because Tackett had not yet filed his candidacy with the state Department of Elections. Tackett filed his paperwork, however, just hours after their meeting at Cosmos Restaurant near Newport.

Kozikowski, 74, did not respond to a request for comment from WHYY News after voters ousted him Tuesday.

The 60-year-old Tackett, a six-term county councilman, has no Republican opponent and will take his new post — with an annual salary of $123,000 — in January.

The recorder of deeds office, which has about two dozen employees, maintains deeds from real estate sales, mortgage documents, government liens and other property records for Delaware’s largest county, which has about 590,000 residents.

“As we move forward we’re going to regroup and try to heal the wounds that kind of happened in the campaign,” Tackett said.