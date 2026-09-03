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When Mike Kozikowski, the New Castle County recorder of deeds, invited potential challenger David Tackett to lunch on June 24, Tackett decided to record their meeting.

Tackett, a county councilman, told WHYY News he wanted to document what Kozikowski said because he had been tipped off that the six-term incumbent was going to offer him a job in exchange for him not running against Kozikowski in the Sept. 15 Democratic primary.

Kozikowski had plenty to say while the two sat in a booth for nearly 90 minutes at Cosmos Restaurant near Newport, according to the audiotape, which WHYY News recently obtained.

But mostly, Kozikowski kept offering Tackett a job if he agreed to stay out of the race.

If Tackett didn’t enter the primary, Kozikowski told him that the two could forge an alliance in the office that maintains deeds from real estate sales, mortgage documents, government liens and other property records for the county of about 590,000 people.

The job Kozikowski offered, which he had created and upgraded from a vacant post, paid $76,295 a year and would only require Tackett to go into the office up to three times a week, the incumbent said repeatedly during the meeting.

Kozikowski made the offer of the appointed position even though state law forbids County Council members from holding “any other county office” during their term, or any appointed county job for one year after their term ends.

Tackett told Kozikowski during the meeting that he would consider the offer, but told WHYY News that instead he left the diner and went straight to the county elections office, where he filed his candidacy.

“I thought it was intimidation. I was offended,” Tackett, who has represented the Glasgow and Bear areas near Newark since 2004, told WHYY News. “I guess technically in the eyes of the law, it certainly could be considered a bribe. But it wasn’t anything I was going to engage in.”

Kozikowski told WHYY News in an interview that he didn’t see any problem with his offer because Tackett had not yet officially filed his candidacy.

“He still had that choice,” Kozikowski said about Tackett. “He could think about taking the position, OK? Or if he decided to run against me, he could file. And that’s what he decided to do. I’m not worried about it at all because I know that he is not a candidate until he files.”

Under Delaware law, bribery occurs when someone offers a public servant a benefit in return for their “vote, opinion, judgment, action, decision or exercise of discretion.” Receiving a bribe occurs when the public servant agrees to accept such a benefit. The crime is a class E felony, punishable by zero to five years in prison.

Beyond being infuriated and deciding to take on Kozikowski, Tackett has also asked the office of Attorney General Kathy Jennings to launch a criminal investigation into Kozikowski’s offer.

In a formal complaint, first sent to Jennings’ office by email on Aug. 15, and then sent Monday on a form her office requires, Tackett accused Kozikowski of “attempted inducement of a prospective political candidate through repeated offers of public employment and compensation.”

Tackett “does not allege that Mr. Kozikowski used the words ‘bribe’ or ‘quid pro quo,’ and requests that the reviewing authority make its own determination as to whether the conduct described” violates the law, the complaint stated.

Tackett attached the recording and a transcript of the conversation in his complaint to the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, which investigates political corruption.

Tackett also sent copies this week to the state Department of Elections and the New Castle County Ethics Commission.

“I’ve always been on the up-and-up and I’ve never done anything illegal or participated in anything illegal, and I didn’t intend to start that now,” said Tackett, whose council salary this year is $59,000.

Until now, Tackett hasn’t made the job offer or his allegations a public issue in his campaign for the office, which pays $123,000 a year.

Tackett’s campaign manager Rich Jester, has told a few people in Delaware political circles about Kozikowski’s offer, however, and shared details about the complaint. Last week, one political insider informed WHYY News and provided the complaint, transcript and recording to a reporter, who contacted Tackett and Kozikowski.

Kozikowski said he wasn’t surprised that the matter was leaked to a media outlet because he has received two anonymous letters in the mail that mentioned the job offers. The letters said he should resign to spare his wife, who has health issues, the “turmoil” of having his actions exposed, Kozikowski said.

Kozikowski said he viewed those letters as a threat and reported them to county police. He would not provide the letters to WHYY News.

“He felt he was being bribed,” Kozikowski said. “OK, I felt I was being threatened when I received the letters.”

Neither Jennings nor officials in her office would discuss Tackett’s complaint.

“The DOJ cannot confirm or deny investigations. We have no comment at this time,” spokesperson Caroline Harrison said in a written statement.

Cathleen Harsky-Carter, spokesperson for the Department of Elections, issued a statement that said “the issues raised in the complaint do not fall within the department’s purview.”

No one from the county ethics commission responded to a request for comment.

Early voting for the primary races began Wednesday.