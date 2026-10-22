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Delaware U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and Republican challenger physician Michael Katz faced off in a debate Thursday, just as early voting kicked off in the state.

Coons is running for his fourth term in Congress, with the Democrat having first been elected in 2010.

The two candidates made their case at a candidate forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Wilmington. They took questions on domestic and foreign issues, including health care, immigration, gas prices and tariffs.

Coons said affordability is a big issue among voters across the state and that tariffs were driving up costs for Delawareans. He argued that he had the experience to tackle high prices if reelected to his seat.

“This is a moment that requires bipartisan, steady, capable leadership,” he said. “I don’t think we can or should take a risk on an untested candidate.”

Katz said the quality of life in Delaware has gone down during Coons’ tenure in office and the state needs new leadership.

“Over these 16 years, Delaware has become unaffordable and is dying,” he said. “Our health care system is broken, energy costs are skyrocketing, Delaware has ‘DExit’ and our education system continues to fail our kids.”