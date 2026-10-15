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Delaware state elections officials and U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester confirmed Thursday afternoon that they received “suspicious” envelopes containing a white powdery substance.

Blunt Rochester’s office said the letter was intercepted by the U.S. Capitol Police and is under investigation. A spokesperson said neither the senator or her staff are in any immediate danger, thanks to existing safety protocols and the quick action by law enforcement.

Delaware’s senior U.S. Sen. Chris Coons’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Delaware Department of Elections told WHYY News that the letter was sent to its Dover office and the state Department of Natural Resources was testing the substance.

Cathleen Hartsky-Carter, community relations officer for the Department of Elections, said the envelope was opened at 2 p.m. and immediately isolated. The building was evacuated, heating and air conditioning systems were shut off and all nonessential personnel were sent home from all three county buildings.

Hartsky-Carter said multiple police agencies were on-site.

At least three other states — Louisiana, Oklahoma and Ohio — have also received suspicious envelopes.

In 2001, the delivery of anthrax spores — also in the form of a white powder — to several news media outlets and two senators prompted the U.S. Postal Service to install biohazard detection systems at its major distribution centers. Officials have not said whether they suspect the contents of the package to be anthrax or fentanyl, the latter of which was delivered to some state elections offices in 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.