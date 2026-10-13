Delaware election 2026: What to know about the U.S. House race between Sarah McBride and Joseph Arminio
Democrat U.S. Rep. McBride and Republican Arminio outline their priorities on the economy, health care, immigration and foreign policy ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
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- Delaware U.S. House race: What’s at stake
- Sarah McBride: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Joseph Arminio: About | Top priorities | Points of contention | Endorsements
Democrat U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride is seeking a second consecutive term in Congress, while Republican Joseph Arminio is hoping to unseat her in the Nov. 3 general election.
McBride won Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat in 2024, becoming the first openly transgender person elected to Congress. She advanced to the general election after running unopposed in September’s primary for the Democratic nomination. Arminio is challenging the incumbent after winning the Republican primary that also included businessman and former pastor Earl Cooper and attorney John Whalen III.
The race will determine who represents Delaware’s at-large congressional district, which encompasses the entire state, in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The candidates offer different approaches to addressing the country’s economic challenges and foreign policy. McBride has made lowering the cost of living a central part of her campaign, while Arminio argues that reducing private and public debt is key to reviving the economy. Both have also addressed immigration and the federal government’s role in enforcing the law.
Here’s what to know about the candidates, what the job entails and where they stand on key issues.
What’s at stake in the race?
Delaware’s congressional district is a single at-large district that covers the entire state. First established during the 1st U.S. Congress in 1789, it remains the nation’s longest continuously serving congressional district.
Democrats have held the seat since 2010, when former Gov. John Carney won the election to the House. Carney served three terms before former U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester won the seat in 2016. Blunt Rochester later won election to the U.S. Senate in 2024, becoming Delaware’s first woman and first Black woman elected to the chamber.
McBride is one of 435 voting members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The party that controls the chamber has significant influence over which legislation advances, federal spending and congressional oversight of the executive branch.
The November election comes as both parties compete for control of Congress. The outcome will help determine which party sets the House agenda and how lawmakers approach issues including health care, immigration, the economy and federal spending.
What do representatives do in Congress?
A member of Congress represents the people living within their district. Because Delaware has only one congressional district, its representative serves residents across New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.
House members introduce and vote on legislation, serve on committees, oversee federal agencies and advocate for their constituents’ needs. They can also help residents navigate federal agencies and access services and benefits.
Members of Congress work with colleagues to advance legislation and secure federal funding for their states. Their influence depends in part on committee assignments, party control of the chamber and their ability to build support for their proposals.
What to know about Democrat U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride is seeking reelection after two years representing Delaware in the House of Representatives. Before winning the congressional seat in 2024, she served in the Delaware state Senate, where she worked on legislation involving paid family and medical leave and Medicaid funding.
McBride spoke on her time in Congress, highlighting an effort to bring federal resources to Delaware, strengthen protections for working families and challenge policies she believes are harming residents.
She has worked alongside U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal investments and grants to Delaware for infrastructure, schools, health clinics, roads and bridges.
McBride also said her congressional office has returned more than $8 million directly to Delaware residents through constituent advocacy. She said the work earned her office recognition from a nonpartisan nonprofit for its constituent services among Democratic House members.
Before entering Congress, McBride helped pass Delaware’s paid family and medical leave program as a state senator. She also pointed to the Protect Medicaid Act of 2024, which she said resulted in the largest infusion of new resources into Delaware’s Medicaid program since the federal Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010.
In Congress, McBride said she has continued working with Democrats and Republicans on legislation addressing workplace benefits and consumer protections. She also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and has criticized the Trump administration’s approach to international conflicts.
McBride said working across party lines has been a consistent part of her approach to public office.
“It’s not easy to bring home resources to our state in a dysfunctional Washington,” McBride said of the federal investments she said she helped secure.
What to know about Republican Joseph Arminio
Joseph Arminio is a Wilmington native, political scientist, author and educator running for Congress in Delaware. He holds a doctorate in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he concentrated on defense and foreign policy, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Johns Hopkins University. He has also taught at American University and Lincoln University.
Arminio said his career has focused on public policy, initially concentrating on national defense and foreign affairs before expanding into domestic policy. He said he worked in Washington, D.C., until around 2000 before returning to Delaware full-time around 2013.
Arminio previously ran for Congress in Maryland in 2008, losing in the Republican primary to Andy Harris with 1.6% of the vote. His current campaign marks another attempt to win a Congressional seat.
Arminio describes himself as a conservative and said he is running because he believes the country faces serious economic challenges and has become too involved in foreign conflicts.
His campaign centers on two proposals: the American Prosperity Plan, a 2025 research proposal that replaces the current U.S. tax code with a single 10% value-added tax, which he said would address private and public debt, and the Grand Bargain, a package of 39 reform policies, which Arminio said would help end U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
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