Delaware election 2026: What to know about the U.S. House race between Sarah McBride and Joseph Arminio

Arminio said fixing the economy and stopping wars are his two main priorities. He also said he would use the congressional office to educate the public about economic conditions, foreign policy and what he considers important historical context.

Arminio said the American Prosperity Plan focuses on reducing private debt, which includes money owed by individuals, families and businesses to banks. He argued that high debt levels are a central cause of the country’s economic problems and that policymakers should focus on addressing that underlying issue.

“The primary driver of our failed economy is private debt. And that is what individuals and businesses, families owe the banks,” Arminio told WHYY News. “Private debt as a share of gross domestic product has been higher in the last 18 years than at any time during the Great Depression. Our economy has been stagnant. So therefore, our solution is to attack the private debt problem.”

The proposal includes a modern debt jubilee, the issuance of government currency he calls greenbacks and the creation of an American infrastructure bank. He said the infrastructure bank could redirect existing public debt into lending for projects such as roads, bridges and affordable housing.

In addition, Arminio said he also opposes universal health care, arguing that it would benefit large companies and industry groups rather than address underlying problems in the health care system. Instead, he said he would seek to break up health care monopolies and reorganize parts of the industry around medical practitioners.

Foreign policy is another central component of his campaign. Arminio said he opposes the war in Iran and wants Congress to strengthen its authority over decisions to go to war.

“We’ve got to strengthen war powers. Congress should have the power to declare war and only Congress,” he said.

Beyond economic and foreign policy, Arminio said he would use his position in Congress to share information with constituents and challenge what he considers misleading accounts of the economy.

“More importantly, I would like to use a congressional office, if elected, the right way,” he said. “In a sense, it’s something of a bully pulpit in its own right. You get out there and you talk about relevant history. You give the public the background they need to understand geopolitics, to understand the economy. Using the office the way it should be used, which is to educate the public to share crucial information, relevant histories.”

Immigration is another issue for Arminio. He said the federal government needs enough personnel to enforce immigration laws, but acknowledged that some enforcement practices have been abusive.

Arminio argued that the government’s financial limitations affect its ability to carry out immigration enforcement and other responsibilities. He said enforcement should follow the law without mistreating people.

“When you look at immigration, you want to uphold the law and those who shouldn’t be here should be asked to go, but at the same time you don’t want to be abusive about it,” Arminio said. “You have to have some balance there in your approach. I’m aware of both the friction and the abuse that has been coming from [ICE]. I’m also aware we don’t have the numbers to enforce it.”

Arminio said his broader economic proposals would help address the financial pressures he believes are affecting the federal government’s ability to carry out its responsibilities.