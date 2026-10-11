What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Delaware voters will be deciding who should be the next state treasurer in the 2026 midterm election. The person elected will be replacing incumbent Treasurer Colleen Davis, who is not seeking reelection after two terms in office.

Democratic nominee and investment manager Ted Lauzen will be facing off against former state Rep. and Republican nominee Mike Ramone in the Nov. 3 election.

Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 22. Here’s what voters should know about the state treasurer’s race.

What’s at stake in the state treasurer race?