Delaware election 2026: What to know about the state treasurer race between Ted Lauzen and Mike Ramone
Democrat Ted Lauzen and Republican Mike Ramone outline their priorities on the economy ahead of Delaware’s Nov. 3 general election.
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- Delaware State Treasurer Race: What’s at stake | Treasurer profile | The path to victory
- Ted Lauzen: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Mike Ramone: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
Delaware voters will be deciding who should be the next state treasurer in the 2026 midterm election. The person elected will be replacing incumbent Treasurer Colleen Davis, who is not seeking reelection after two terms in office.
Democratic nominee and investment manager Ted Lauzen will be facing off against former state Rep. and Republican nominee Mike Ramone in the Nov. 3 election.
Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 22. Here’s what voters should know about the state treasurer’s race.
What’s at stake in the state treasurer race?
What to know about Ted Lauzen
Lauzen is an Illinois native based in Wilmington, where he lives with his family. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and competed in the 2016 Olympics with Team USA. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Lauzen co-founded the investment management company Grey Fox Wealth Advisors in 2020. Lauzen also serves as the treasurer for the YMCA of Delaware.
What to know about Mike Ramone
Ramone is a Delaware native, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur.” He owns and operates six businesses with his family. He graduated from the University of Delaware.
Ramone was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2008, representing District 21 for 16 years. From 2023 to 2024, he served as the minority leader for the house of representatives. While in office, his main concerns focused on responsible government, fiscal accountability, education and lower taxes.
In 2024, he ran as the republican nominee for governor, but was defeated by Gov. Matt Meyer in the general election.
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