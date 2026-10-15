What to know about Republican Dave Graham

Graham, 72, who lives in the Kenton area of Kent County, has long had ambitions to hold statewide elective office, albeit with abysmal results.

He first planned a run for governor in 2008, and said he paid the filing fee, only to drop out under pressure from party leaders.

He next ran as a write-in candidate for attorney general in 2010, and received just 200 votes out of the 258,634 cast.

In 2014, the GOP chose another candidate for attorney general, so Graham ran on the Independent Party of Delaware ticket and received 2% of the vote.

In 2020, he again sought the governor’s office but finished fifth in the GOP primary, with 3% of the vote.

Now he’s back, but only after Murray, the former GOP chair in Delaware, rejected her party’s nomination for attorney general and a second chance to unseat Jennings.

But Graham is undeterred, and said that even though he’s not a lawyer — and perhaps because he isn’t one — the public can trust him to run the office of attorneys and follow the laws of Delaware.

He cited his tax enforcement work for Delaware, traveling around the country to collect money from corporations who owed money to the state.

“The stock and trade of a [certified public accountant] is honesty and integrity,’’ Graham said. “I’m hard wired for that.”

He said lawyers shouldn’t be head of a state agency because “a typical lawyer is lame. They have no leadership ability, no analytical ability, no management ability and they’re ethically challenged. And our attorney general of Delaware is a prime example of that.”

Instead, “someone with business management experience and someone like me who knows how to run a business in a professional manner would be superior,’’ Graham said. “Every law firm, you will find, has someone like me because you have to understand human resources, you have to understand budgeting.”