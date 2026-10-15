Delaware election 2026: What to know about the AG race between Kathy Jennings and David Graham
Graham is a Republican who is not an attorney but contends he can run the Department of Justice better than longtime prosecutor Jennings.
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- Delaware AG race: The role of attorney general | The path to victory
- Kathy Jennings: About | Top priorities | Points of contention
- David Graham: About | Top priorities
Democrat Kathy Jennings is seeking a third consecutive four-year term as Delaware’s attorney general, while Republican Dave Graham wants to unseat her in the 2026 midterm election.
Jennings, who had spent more than three decades in the office with stints in private practice, first won the office in 2018. She was reelected in 2022 and defeated two opponents in the Democratic primary this cycle.
Graham is not a lawyer. He’s a certified public accountant who retired from a tax enforcement post in the state Department of Finance. He is currently employed as a commercial truck driver.
Graham is also a Delaware Army National Guard veteran. He previously ran for attorney general and governor, but never received more than 3% of the vote in those respective races.
What to know about Democratic incumbent Kathy Jennings
Jennings, 73, is a Wilmington native who had been a line prosecutor, chief state prosecutor and chief deputy attorney general before her election in 2018. She also worked in private practice, including a firm she and former Attorney General Charles M. Oberly III started in the mid-1990s.
Jennings rose to prominence as a prosecutor in the late 1980s by playing a leading role in the successful prosecution of serial killer Steven Pennell, who killed several prostitutes along the then-rural U.S. Route 40 corridor south of Wilmington.
As a defense attorney, she was briefly on the legal team of Thomas Capano, a once-prominent attorney who killed gubernatorial secretary Anne Marie Fahey in 1996.
Just prior to winning her current post in 2018, Jennings worked outside the office as chief administrative officer under New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, who is now Delaware’s governor.
In 2018, during her first run for office, Jennings won 57% of the vote in a four-candidate primary and took 61% of the ballots in the general election against Republican Bernard Pepukayi.
In 2022, Jennings was unopposed for the Democratic nomination and defeated Republican Julianne Murray in the general election with 54% of the vote.
In this year’s Democratic primary, Jennings won 71% of the vote against ACLU legal director Dwayne Bensing and business owner Patty Rickman, who is not a lawyer.
What to know about Republican Dave Graham
Graham, 72, who lives in the Kenton area of Kent County, has long had ambitions to hold statewide elective office, albeit with abysmal results.
He first planned a run for governor in 2008, and said he paid the filing fee, only to drop out under pressure from party leaders.
He next ran as a write-in candidate for attorney general in 2010, and received just 200 votes out of the 258,634 cast.
In 2014, the GOP chose another candidate for attorney general, so Graham ran on the Independent Party of Delaware ticket and received 2% of the vote.
In 2020, he again sought the governor’s office but finished fifth in the GOP primary, with 3% of the vote.
Now he’s back, but only after Murray, the former GOP chair in Delaware, rejected her party’s nomination for attorney general and a second chance to unseat Jennings.
But Graham is undeterred, and said that even though he’s not a lawyer — and perhaps because he isn’t one — the public can trust him to run the office of attorneys and follow the laws of Delaware.
He cited his tax enforcement work for Delaware, traveling around the country to collect money from corporations who owed money to the state.
“The stock and trade of a [certified public accountant] is honesty and integrity,’’ Graham said. “I’m hard wired for that.”
He said lawyers shouldn’t be head of a state agency because “a typical lawyer is lame. They have no leadership ability, no analytical ability, no management ability and they’re ethically challenged. And our attorney general of Delaware is a prime example of that.”
Instead, “someone with business management experience and someone like me who knows how to run a business in a professional manner would be superior,’’ Graham said. “Every law firm, you will find, has someone like me because you have to understand human resources, you have to understand budgeting.”
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