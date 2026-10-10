Delaware election 2026: What to know about the U.S. Senate race between Chris Coons and Mike Katz
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons was first elected to the Senate in 2010. If Katz is elected, he would be the first Republican to hold the seat in about 25 years.
Jump to a section
- Delaware U.S. Senate race: What’s at stake | The path to victory | Where the candidates differ
- Chris Coons: About | Political experience | Top priorities | Points of contention | Endorsements
- Mike Katz: About | Top priorities | Points of contention | Endorsements
Delawareans will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate during the 2026 midterm elections. Voters will have two names on their ballots vying for a U.S. Senate seat: three-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and former State senator and physician Dr. Mike Katz.
Coons was first elected to the Senate in 2010, and is seeking a fourth consecutive term. He beat out three Democratic challengers in the primary election, securing nearly 80% of the votes, according to the Associated Press.
Katz won the Republican nomination during the primaries, receiving more than three quarters of the vote and beating out fellow candidate John Shulli.
Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 22. Here’s what voters should know about the candidates, what’s at stake for the election and where they stand ahead of the midterm.
What’s at stake in the U.S. Senate race?
What to know about incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Coons
Coons is a Hockessin native, but currently resides in Wilmington with his family. He earned a law degree from Yale Law School, and a master’s in ethics from Yale Divinity School.
Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, he served as the New Castle County Council president for four years and as New Castle County executive for six years. He also previously worked as an attorney for W.L. Gore & Associates, a Delaware-based manufacturing company.
Coons assumed his seat in the U.S. Senate after he won a special election to replace U.S. Sen. Ted Kaufman. That was after Kaufman was appointed to temporarily fill the seat when then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden assumed the office of vice president.
What to know about Dr. Mike Katz
Katz has been a Delaware resident for about 30 years. He’s worked as an anesthesiologist and pediatric critical care specialist, and he also owns a commercial real estate company. Katz attended Georgetown University, where he earned his medical degree and a Master of Business Administration, with a focus on international business.
Though he is running as a Republican, Katz has identified as a Democrat and an independent in the past. He represented Delaware’s Senate District 4, which encompasses West Talleyville, Greenville, Centreville, Hockessin and parts of Pike Creek, as a Democrat from 2009 to 2013. During his time in office, he worked on legislation centering on health care policy, term limits and lobbying reform.
“I’ll bring leadership to heal our divides, to unify our state and nation and work with Democrats, Republicans, independents to find common ground to solve problems and get things done and improve our society for everybody,” Katz told WHYY News.
In the 2024 election to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, he ran as an independent candidate. He lost to U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Where do Chris Coons and Mike Katz differ on the issues?
Coons plans to invest in education and workforce programs to help citizens navigate the global economy. He is particularly invested in manufacturing and labor rights.
Katz would instead plan to cut federal programs he sees as “job killing,” and make pro-growth tax cuts permanent.
Coons and Katz believe in expanding access to health care, particularly in rural areas, and bringing down health care costs. However, Coons has pushed back against cuts to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, while Katz supports repealing the ACA in favor of more price transparency and competition in health care. To note, the only way to fully repeal the ACA would take approvals from both chambers of U.S. Congress.
According to his platform, Coons is in favor of stricter gun prevention measures, while Katz opposes restrictions on the Second Amendment.
On the topic of immigration, Coons believes in regulating Immigration and Customs Enforcement through legislation that creates an overseeing body to monitor the agency, and prevent officers from entering vulnerable locations like schools or hospitals.
Katz is in favor of border security, withholding funding for sanctuary jurisdictions and enforcing stricter immigration laws, among other things.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.