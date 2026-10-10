Delaware election 2026: What to know about the U.S. Senate race between Chris Coons and Mike Katz

Delawareans will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate during the 2026 midterm elections. Voters will have two names on their ballots vying for a U.S. Senate seat: three-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and former State senator and physician Dr. Mike Katz.

Coons was first elected to the Senate in 2010, and is seeking a fourth consecutive term. He beat out three Democratic challengers in the primary election, securing nearly 80% of the votes, according to the Associated Press.

Katz won the Republican nomination during the primaries, receiving more than three quarters of the vote and beating out fellow candidate John Shulli.

Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 22. Here’s what voters should know about the candidates, what’s at stake for the election and where they stand ahead of the midterm.

What’s at stake in the U.S. Senate race?