Ambler Theater to showcase 9 film noir classics
Tickets for individual films at NOIR CITY: Philadelphia 2026 are still available.
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The Ambler Theater is hosting NOIR CITY: Philadelphia 2026 from Nov. 13-15, featuring nine classic movies in the genre’s iconic black-and-white.
Eddie Muller, host of Noir Alley on Turner Classic Movies and founder of the Film Noir Foundation, will introduce each movie and moderate two events.
“NOIR CITY: Philadelphia is a huge, big deal for the Ambler Theater,” said John Toner, founding director of the Ambler Theater.
Each film will align with the theme of the weekend: “Face The Music.” While passes for the entire weekend are sold out, tickets for individual films are available.
“Tickets are going quickly,” Toner said. “We expect to have sellouts for all the films. So if you’re interested in coming, don’t delay. Get your tickets now.”
The slate of movies includes “Black Angel,” “The Yellow Canary,” “The Man with the Golden Arm,” “The Man I Love,” “Hangover Square,” “Odds Against Tomorrow,” “Young Man with a Horn,” “Sweet Smell of Success” and “Humoresque.”
The Ambler Theater is a part of Renew Theaters, a nonprofit theater chain that also operates the County Theater in Doylestown, the Hiway Theater in Jenkintown and the Princeton Garden Theatre in Princeton. The Ambler Theater is just one of only 27 exhibitors in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with the ability to show analog film.
“It’s very important to our mission that we show classic films. We show as many as we can on 35mm. We’ll be showing two films in this festival on 35mm,” Toner said. “The rest are digital.”
Film noir is an old-school style of filmmaking famous for its cynical protagonists, crime-riddled plots and dark, black-and-white visual aesthetics. However, it can be hard to pin down the genre’s conventions. Muller said that’s why it maintains an “allure.”
“This debate about what actually is it is part of the reason it stays so interesting,” Muller said.
NOIR CITY first began in 2003 in San Francisco. It is currently the centerpiece of the Film Noir Foundation’s public awareness campaign. NOIR CITY holds festivals in 10 cities across the United States each year.
Muller founded the Film Noir Foundation in 2005 as an educational resource to uplift film noir. The organization’s mission is to rescue and restore prints on the verge of disintegrating.
“It’s been a bit of a detective story on my end to track these films down and then raise the money to get them restored,” Muller said. “And it’s become a very interesting sort of closed-loop business model where I find a film, I raise the money to restore it, we exhibit it, the money we make exhibiting the film then becomes our war chest for going out and doing it again and finding another film that we can show.”
The Film Noir Foundation has been integral in restoring more than a dozen films including “The Prowler,” “Cry Danger” and “Try and Get Me!” Since NOIR CITY’s inception, Muller said the most gratifying aspect is the community that the event has fostered.
“It’s wonderful to have created this circuit of films that makes it possible for people to still have that moviegoing experience that is unfortunately becoming rarer all the time,” Muller said.
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