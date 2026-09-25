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U.S. Sen. Chris Coon received $18,700 in campaign donations years ago from the family of a Hawaiian defense contractor who is now in federal prison for making illegal campaign contributions to another senator.

Asked by WHYY News this week about the donations, Coons said his campaign quietly redirected the money from former Navatek CEO Martin Kao and his wife, Tiffany Lam, to four Delaware charities in October 2023.

A campaign aide to Coons said a June 2023 article from a Honolulu news site about Kao’s crimes and “pay-to-play politics” prompted the senator to reroute the money to the Delaware nonprofits. The Democrat is seeking a fourth term in November after handily winning his party’s primary race earlier this month.

“I have literally thousands of donors,” Coons told WHYY News by phone from Washington, D.C.

Coons said he might have met Kao at a 2019 fundraiser with other senators in Seattle, but “I do not remember him at all.”

Coons said that in the fall of 2023, after Kao’s arrest and conviction “was brought to the attention of my campaign team, they came to me and recommended giving the contributions to charity, and we acted quickly. But the arrest of someone in Hawaii — who I may or may not have met years before — is not something that I would regularly monitor.”