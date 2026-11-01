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Día de Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, brought thousands of people together across Philadelphia on Sunday to celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday.

The Fleisher Art Memorial marked the occasion in South Philadelphia with events throughout the day, culminating in the procession to the ofrenda within the sanctuary.

“This is an event that sort of caps off 365 days a year of trying to make sure that this place is a safe place, a welcoming place, and a celebratory place,” Monica Zimmerman, Fleisher’s executive director, said. “For not just our closest neighbors who can walk here from Bella Vista and Queen Village, but for all the immigrant communities that are part of the diaspora around South Philadelphia.”

The holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, and traces back thousands of years to when the Aztecs made offerings to deceased ancestors as part of death rituals. After Spanish colonization brought Catholicism to Mexico, the celebration morphed to incorporate Catholic beliefs and practices.

Volunteer Leticia Nixon was born in Mexico City, and said what stands out most about the celebrations is that it’s done with the community in mind.

“Unfortunately, my parents didn’t instill in me this tradition,” Nixon said. “So it was when I moved to Philadelphia 41 years ago that I learned what an altar is, the elements that the altar includes, and I’m very happy to be here.”

In addition to Nixon learning the holiday’s traditions, she said the community-led effort has helped educate people on “the real meaning of the Day of the Dead.”

“We believe in life after death, and we honor our ancestors, which is a common belief all around the world,” Nixon said. “Especially for people from Africa, the Native American[s], they have been in connection with the knowledge and legacy of their ancestors.”