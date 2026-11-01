Philadelphia celebrates Día de los Muertos with thousands joining in procession
Thousands gathered in South Philadelphia for the traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates culture and ancestry.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Día de Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, brought thousands of people together across Philadelphia on Sunday to celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday.
The Fleisher Art Memorial marked the occasion in South Philadelphia with events throughout the day, culminating in the procession to the ofrenda within the sanctuary.
“This is an event that sort of caps off 365 days a year of trying to make sure that this place is a safe place, a welcoming place, and a celebratory place,” Monica Zimmerman, Fleisher’s executive director, said. “For not just our closest neighbors who can walk here from Bella Vista and Queen Village, but for all the immigrant communities that are part of the diaspora around South Philadelphia.”
The holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, and traces back thousands of years to when the Aztecs made offerings to deceased ancestors as part of death rituals. After Spanish colonization brought Catholicism to Mexico, the celebration morphed to incorporate Catholic beliefs and practices.
Volunteer Leticia Nixon was born in Mexico City, and said what stands out most about the celebrations is that it’s done with the community in mind.
“Unfortunately, my parents didn’t instill in me this tradition,” Nixon said. “So it was when I moved to Philadelphia 41 years ago that I learned what an altar is, the elements that the altar includes, and I’m very happy to be here.”
In addition to Nixon learning the holiday’s traditions, she said the community-led effort has helped educate people on “the real meaning of the Day of the Dead.”
“We believe in life after death, and we honor our ancestors, which is a common belief all around the world,” Nixon said. “Especially for people from Africa, the Native American[s], they have been in connection with the knowledge and legacy of their ancestors.”
Fellow volunteer Maria Hernández has led the memorial’s embroidery workshop the last several years. She said through her work with the community, she hears stories and perspectives from people of all ages and backgrounds.
“I’m proud to continue to be here,” Hernández said. “I hope to do more and learn. I know I’m not perfect, but I try to do the best I can.”
She said she feels proud and grateful to be invited to participate in the event, but what matters most to her is the local community’s acceptance.
“Yo digo gracias a la comunidad, que sin la comunidad no podemos hacer nada”, dijo Hernández. “No hay ninguna festividad sin la comunidad. Ustedes … son las raíces, son las semillas, son el poder”.
“I want to thank the community, because without the community, we cannot do anything,” Hernández said. “There is no celebration without the community. You … are the roots, you are the seeds, you are the power.”
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.