At least 6 people shot near University of Delaware, police investigating

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Six people were hospitalized after a shooting late Halloween night in Newark, Delaware near the University of Delaware.

Newark police responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of East Main Street at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The shooting occurred just blocks from the university and in an area students frequent on weekends.

Video obtained by Action News showed people celebrating Halloween before chaos erupted and individuals began running from the area. Police were already nearby when the gunfire broke out.

“We just hear bang bang bang… many cops just fly by,” said Todd Gilardi, a senior at the university.

Additional video captured the aftermath as people fled the scene.

“People were running, there’s video surfacing everyone sprinting up the street,” said Aidan Montgomery, a senior.

Students said they received a University of Delaware alert on their phones, but some said the notification did not indicate a shooting had occurred.

“We did get a UD alert. However, there’s a lot of controversy because they didn’t specify shooting, just said police activity,” said Patrick McKenna, a sophomore.

Students said it was not until hours later that they understood the extent of the incident.

“That never happens.. it ruined our Halloween night..,” said freshmen Kiani Loweri and Zanajah Hall.

Police said six people were transported to two different hospitals. Authorities did not provide information about the conditions of those injured.

“It’s pretty scary for Halloween especially in a place in Newark on Main Street this stuff never really happens,” McKenna added.

The shooting remains under investigation.