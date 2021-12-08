More families in New Jersey will qualify for child care tax credit incentives when they file their 2021 taxes next year.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a law that expanded the eligibility for child and dependent care tax credits. Usually, state tax credits for child care expenses are only available for families making up to $60,000. However, this year, families making up to $150,000 will qualify.

The new law will make the tax credit refundable. So families will get that money back, regardless if they owe taxes or not. It will also remove the $500 cap for families with one child or dependent and the cap of $1,000 for two or more dependents.