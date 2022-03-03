In-person visits to resume at Philadelphia prisons

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

People being held at Philadelphia prisons will soon be able to visit in person with their friends and families, but only if they have been fully vaccinated.

Visitors had been banned from the city’s prisons under protocols designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Last November, the ban was lifted, and visitors were once again allowed inside. But that policy proved to be short-lived as cases in the city started to spike — visitation was once again halted on Jan. 6.

Now, with improving COVID-19 case numbers and the city’s mask and vaccine mandates being lifted, Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) officials will once again allow visits, with some precautions.

“We understand the importance of allowing the family and friends of incarcerated people to interact with their loved ones. With positivity rates and hospitalization rates continuing to decline locally, the PDP has determined that we can safely resume in-person visitation at our facilities,” Commissioner Blanche Carney said in a statement.

“Over the last two years, the PDP has been relentless in its strategy to lessen the spread of COVID-19 inside our facilities to keep both incarcerated people and staff safe. As a result, we are in position to resume visits.”