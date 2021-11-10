Philadelphia prisons to resume limited in-person visits

The Philadelphia Prison System said it will resume some in-person visits to incarcerated people next week.

The visits will begin on Monday, Nov. 15, with appointments available online beginning on Friday. Only incarcerated people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to receive visits, which will require 48 hours’ notice.

People who want to make in-person visits to the city’s prison facilities will only be allowed to arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment, and children under the age of 10 are not allowed to come for now. The Department of Prisons also said no walk-ins will be allowed and strict physical distancing measures will be observed.

Visitors will be subjected to a temperature screening, and if a person’s temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they will not be allowed to enter the facility. All visitors will have to be masked the entire time.