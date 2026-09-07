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More than 18 million people in the United States are living as cancer survivors, national estimates show, and that number is projected to reach 22 million in the next decade, thanks to advancements in early detection and treatment.

But cancer specialists say there are still gaps in care when it comes to helping people prepare for and manage long-term side effects they may experience after being treated and cured, including the emotional and psychosocial aspects of survivorship.

Some doctors in the Greater Philadelphia area are taking a different approach by providing pre- and post-cancer holistic care and services to better support people, especially those diagnosed with diseases like prostate cancer. It’s the most common type of cancer in men and has one of the highest cure rates.

“When I look at someone, I’m not just looking at what’s going to help this person immediately, what’s going to help them at one year, two years, five years [post diagnosis],” said radiation oncologist Dr. Manuj Agarwal. “I’m seeing them 15, 20, 25, 30 years down the line. How is their life going to be based on the decisions that we make today and the counseling that we do today?”

Agarwal, who trained at the University of Pennsylvania, founded his own private practice called Blue Wellth in King of Prussia.

After cancer is diagnosed, he said it’s understandable that the main priority will be on eradicating disease from the body, especially if the cancer is aggressive or has already spread.