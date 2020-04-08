This year is not like other years: Philly families learn new rules for Passover

Like many synagogues, the Kol Ami congregation in Elkins Park will host a second night Seder on Thursday as it does every year. In a congregation of about 160 families, the communal Seder usually attracts about 50.

This year, Rabbi Leah Berkowitz will host it via Zoom, and has to get everyone up to speed, technologically, to be able to participate.

People have to know both how to use conference calling software and its social protocols.

Meaning: You can’t talk over each other or the call turns into a mess.

“There’s a thing called the Four Children,” said Berkowitz, referring to a stage in the middle of the meal when children are usually asked to read certain passages. “A lot of families have this joke: Who gets to read the wise child, who reads the wicked child, the simple child, and the child who doesn’t know how to ask? Trying to figure out how to get that interplay while also managing chaos. Chaos is fine, but it needs to be managed chaos.”

Berkowitz is encouraging participants to use the mute function of Zoom, to cut off their microphones and instead use the chat function, typing in their responses to sections of the Seder.

She is also making a customized digital Haggadah using PowerPoint and Google Slides, so that individual pages can be posted directly into Zoom. That way, the participants will not need to toggle between computer programs to follow both the book and the meal.

If all goes well, these digital platforms could serve the synagogue in the long run, after the pandemic lifts.

“We’re a small congregation. Live-streaming and video production are not feasible for us on a professional level,” said Berkowitz. “Now that everybody is online, in some ways that lowers the bar. Now that we know how to use this, how can we use it going forward?”

For David Leopold, keeping a sense of history is part of the Seder.

“We remember Jews in the ghettos of World War II, and what they did to celebrate Passover, and remember people in history who had difficulty to celebrate,” he said. “This year it’s us. We’re not going to let something like a pandemic stop one of the big family moments in our year.”

For the first time in 25 years, Leopold’s twin brother, a county commissioner in Santa Cruz, California, will be able to join the family Seder, having not been able to before because of travel. Not only will the virtual meal happen, but Leopold says it will be done with the eccentric, off-book antics the family expects.

“That’s the whole thing. We honor the tradition in a way. Having a good time with it is a sign you’re a free person,” said Leopold. “We’re saying, ‘Next year, all at the same table.’ Usually it ends with, ‘Next year, in Jerusalem.’ We’ll be happy next year if we’re all at the same table.”