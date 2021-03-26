Local congregations more prepared for second pandemic Passover than first

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown hit just a few weeks before Passover. Many people had to scramble to figure out how to familiarize themselves with a new technology — Zoom — to be able to have a remote family Seder through a grid of tiny digital boxes on a computer screen.

“We had, I think, 30 boxes in our room screen and upwards of 50 people,” said Zack Feinberg, an attorney living in East Kensington. “It was frustrating. I mean, you could see some of the little kids getting frustrated with the process and getting antsy, as they always do. But it was fine. We made it work.”

This year, the Feinbergs are not going to repeat that. Instead of an online Seder, a small number of Feinberg’s immediate family members will get together in person at his parent’s house in Morris County, New Jersey.

Not only do they want to avoid the awkwardness of a massive Zoom session, but the Feinbergs will be celebrating a more hopeful future: They all have been vaccinated.

Passover will come with a sense of optimism missing last year when Feinberg’s father got infected early on with the virus.

“My dad found out he got COVID around March 15 or 16,” said Feinberg. “I think the fear attached to that inspired us to get together as 50 or 60 people on Zoom, to support my dad. Everyone was scared of what was going to happen.”

Feinberg’s father recovered from COVID-19, but he said the virus has left lingering effects. A year later, he still has a persistent cough.