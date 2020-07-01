Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly sets sights on COVID-19 scammers

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 87,242 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,687 deaths.

As of Wednesday, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 26,257 cases and 1,609 deaths.

Philly sets sights on COVID-19 scammers

A global pandemic isn’t stopping scammers from trying to swindle people of their hard-earned money. Federal regulators say predators are even adapting their schemes to the times, falsely advertising cures to COVID-19 or targeting businesses waiting for coronavirus-related funds.

“We know that when consumers fall victim to fraudulent schemes, it not only hurts them, but it drains wealth from our communities and our overall economy, as residents are often forced to turn to social services for assistance,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia announced it would begin planning a local consumer financial protection effort with support from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The effort would help protect Philadelphians from such scams.

The city will receive a nine-month technical assistance engagement partnership from the groups, as well as $10,000 to identify critical consumer issues in the city and survey the legal landscape which will inform the agency’s creation.

Mitchell Little, executive director of the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity in Philadelphia, said as the nation confronts disparities in economic mobility and racial equity, it’s important to note who is often the target of scams.

“Historically, communities of color have been the focal point of many of these fraudulent and predatory schemes, which has contributed to the wealth gap,” Little said.

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Annie E. Casey Foundation picked Philadelphia alongside cities such as St. Paul, Minnesota and Detroit, Michigan for the program.