Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly sets sights on COVID-19 scammers
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 87,242 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,687 deaths.
As of Wednesday, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 26,257 cases and 1,609 deaths.
Philly sets sights on COVID-19 scammers
A global pandemic isn’t stopping scammers from trying to swindle people of their hard-earned money. Federal regulators say predators are even adapting their schemes to the times, falsely advertising cures to COVID-19 or targeting businesses waiting for coronavirus-related funds.
“We know that when consumers fall victim to fraudulent schemes, it not only hurts them, but it drains wealth from our communities and our overall economy, as residents are often forced to turn to social services for assistance,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia announced it would begin planning a local consumer financial protection effort with support from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The effort would help protect Philadelphians from such scams.
The city will receive a nine-month technical assistance engagement partnership from the groups, as well as $10,000 to identify critical consumer issues in the city and survey the legal landscape which will inform the agency’s creation.
Mitchell Little, executive director of the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity in Philadelphia, said as the nation confronts disparities in economic mobility and racial equity, it’s important to note who is often the target of scams.
“Historically, communities of color have been the focal point of many of these fraudulent and predatory schemes, which has contributed to the wealth gap,” Little said.
The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Annie E. Casey Foundation picked Philadelphia alongside cities such as St. Paul, Minnesota and Detroit, Michigan for the program.
300K Pa. residents received early rebates
Many Pennsylvanians enrolled in the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program — which supports older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities — received their rebates early this year.
$162 million in payments were distributed a month and a half ahead of the usual start date, according to Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella.
Under state law, July 1 is typically the earliest day that rebates can be issued — but through a collaborative effort between the Department of Revenue and the Treasury Department — more than 310,000 Pennsylvanians were able to get their check before then.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill in May that allowed rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2019 to be issued earlier than normal to provide financial support to state residents during the pandemic.
“These rebates on property taxes and rent have added importance this year, because they have provided support to our older and vulnerable residents at a time when they may need it most,” Wolf said.
Torsella said the Treasury Department will continue to work closely with the Wolf administration to process rebate payments to those enrolled in the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program as quickly as possible.
For people who are eligible and have yet to file their rebate program application, claimants are encouraged to call 717-772-9236 for guidance.
The Department of Revenue website has the Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim form and more information.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!