Coronavirus Recovery: N.J. to sue Asbury Park over indoor dining
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey reported another 495 cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s total to 166,164 confirmed cases.
The state lost another 48 residents to the disease, which means at least 12,489 New Jerseyans have died from complications of COVID-19.
State to sue Asbury Park over indoor dining
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will file a lawsuit against Asbury Park over a plan to allow restaurants to serve patrons indoors, which is still banned across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The Asbury Park City Council voted earlier this week to allow indoor dining, even though it is a violation of Murphy’s executive order.
“We’ve tried to work with the governing body of Asbury Park to resolve the issue of indoor dining,” Murphy tweeted. “Our rules are based on one principle — ensuring public health.”
Murphy said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal would file a lawsuit against the city Friday.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!