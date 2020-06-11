N.J. coronavirus recovery: Unemployment claims continue to drop
As of Wednesday, New Jersey reported 165,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Officials said 12,377 residents had died from complications of coronavirus.
Unemployment claims continue to drop
Another 23,166 New Jerseyans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending on Saturday, continuing a decline in jobless claims since the peak in late March and early April.
All told the state has received 1.2 million unemployment benefit applications since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic began.
The state Department of Labor said it was by far the largest volume of claimants in any 12-week period in the agency’s history.
“On the one hand, we have achieved so many milestones since COVID-19 shuttered our workforce,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “On the other hand, there is so much more to do to ensure that every claimant gets their questions answered and receives their benefits in a timely fashion.”
The DOL said in a press release that it has paid benefits to 94% of applicants, with the average weekly sum being $1,050.
For weeks, unemployed residents complained that the system was overwhelmed and that payments were delayed.
