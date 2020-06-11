N.J. coronavirus recovery: Unemployment claims continue to drop

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, New Jersey reported 165,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials said 12,377 residents had died from complications of coronavirus.

Unemployment claims continue to drop

Another 23,166 New Jerseyans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending on Saturday, continuing a decline in jobless claims since the peak in late March and early April.

All told the state has received 1.2 million unemployment benefit applications since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic began.

The state Department of Labor said it was by far the largest volume of claimants in any 12-week period in the agency’s history.

“On the one hand, we have achieved so many milestones since COVID-19 shuttered our workforce,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “On the other hand, there is so much more to do to ensure that every claimant gets their questions answered and receives their benefits in a timely fashion.”

The DOL said in a press release that it has paid benefits to 94% of applicants, with the average weekly sum being $1,050.

For weeks, unemployed residents complained that the system was overwhelmed and that payments were delayed.