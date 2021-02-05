N.J. coronavirus update: Govs. Murphy, Cuomo call for coronavirus aid based on state’s needs

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — both Democrats — called on the federal government to send coronavirus aid to states based on how badly those states were hit by the pandemic.

New Jersey and New York were among the first states to report coronavirus cases in the spring, when the pandemic surged in the Northeast. The two states have also seen among the highest number of deaths per capita.

Murphy and Cuomo made the plea during a joint press conference Friday morning.

“We were clobbered with you and Connecticut — and [Governor] Ned Lamont’s done a great job there — and the metro New York region,” Murphy said. “That must be taken into account.”

The pair also called on the Biden administration to repeal the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, which was signed into law by President Trump and hits residents in high-tax states like New Jersey and New York the hardest.