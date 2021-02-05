N.J. coronavirus update: Govs. Murphy, Cuomo call for coronavirus aid based on state’s needs
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — both Democrats — called on the federal government to send coronavirus aid to states based on how badly those states were hit by the pandemic.
New Jersey and New York were among the first states to report coronavirus cases in the spring, when the pandemic surged in the Northeast. The two states have also seen among the highest number of deaths per capita.
Murphy and Cuomo made the plea during a joint press conference Friday morning.
“We were clobbered with you and Connecticut — and [Governor] Ned Lamont’s done a great job there — and the metro New York region,” Murphy said. “That must be taken into account.”
The pair also called on the Biden administration to repeal the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, which was signed into law by President Trump and hits residents in high-tax states like New Jersey and New York the hardest.
New law expands outdoor dining
A new law signed by Gov. Murphy on Friday will automatically extend the life of special permits issued to bars and restaurants during the pandemic that allowed them to expand where they served alcohol to patrons.
It also sets up a framework for other bars and restaurants to expand their footprint to serve more customers while maintaining social distancing.
“After suffering so much loss in the past year due to the pandemic, this will greatly enhance prospects for these businesses, especially as we approach the coming season on the Jersey Shore,” said sponsor Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, in a statement.
Bars and restaurants will be able to keep their expanded permits through Nov. 30, 2022, or whenever indoor dining returns to full capacity — whichever is later.
Earlier this week Murphy also expanded indoor dining capacity limits from 25% to 35%.
