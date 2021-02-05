‘Bored this whole school year’: Philly students reflect on 11 months online

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Eleven months.

That’s how long it has been since students enrolled in the School District of Philadelphia have stepped into a classroom, chatted face-to-face with a teacher after the bell rings or gossiped with friends by the lockers.

For some young children, that’s set to change soon. District officials announced a plan last week to bring some K-2 students back to class twice a week, starting in late-February.

It’s the district’s third attempt to reopen schools since the pandemic hit last March. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers opposes any return to the classroom until all members that are required to be in school buildings are fully vaccinated, which city officials have said isn’t likely to occur for months.

For older students, however, there isn’t a tentative timetable to leave virtual learning behind.

“We want to see how [bringing younger students back] will go first,” Superintendent William Hite said in late January.

For Philly high school students, that’s meant settling into a school year that may be held entirely online. Meeting up after class IRL is out. Making new friends via IG is in.

WHYY spoke to students across the city about how they have come to terms with a high school experience no one could have predicted, one that nearly a year later has become all too strangely normal.

New friends on Instagram

Charity Robbins’ smile would light up every class she attends — if the 10th grader ever turned on her laptop camera.

Robbins transferred to Carver High School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia at the beginning of the year. She’s yet to set foot in a classroom. The norm in her virtual classes, she said, is for students to be faceless blank squares.

“It’s been so long and I’ve never met any of my teachers,” she said. “And I only know one [student] that I’ve actually met in person … everyone else I know from Zoom.”