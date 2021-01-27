Philly plans to offer in-person K-2 classes in February — making third attempt at reopening

The district says it has done ventilation analysis to determine which rooms are safe for occupancy and for how many people. It also touts “inventories” of PPE and plexiglass barriers, among other mitigation strategies.

A crucial question is whether staff will support the plan.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) recently said that the district should wait until teachers are vaccinated before reopening schools. The union earlier signed an agreement supporting an opening without vaccines under certain conditions, but says it changed its position as new strains of COVID-19 have emerged and vaccination became a reality.

City officials say it will be at least a few weeks before teachers start getting vaccinated, meaning it will likely be at least a couple of months before staff would be fully inoculated. The timeline, however, is hazy.

There is no word yet on whether the city might prioritize the vaccination of staff who work with younger students.

Asked Wednesday if waiting for teachers to be fully vaccinated might jeopardize a return to in-person learning this school year, Hite replied with a quick “Yes.”

He said the slow roll out of the vaccine and potential hesitance among some staff to get shots could push back the timeline for full inoculation. Although there’s still no official word yet on when teachers might start to get vaccinated.

There are already some administrators working in person in Philadelphia schools. An official said Wednesday that some of them had returned positive tests, but those were all considered false positives after follow-up testing.

The district will not mandate vaccines for staff, but is encouraging eligible employees to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

If the district is successfully able to bring back select PreK-2 students, the next group of students to return would be those “complex needs,” Hite said Wednesday. That group includes English language learners and those with special-education plans. After that would be students who are enrolled in career-and-technical education programs, which tend to rely heavily on hands-on activities.

There is no timeline or plan, right now, for general education students in grades 3-12 to return to the classroom.

“We want to see how this will go first,” Hite said.

While the majority of American school districts have some form of in-person learning, according to NPR, a significant minority have been all-virtual since the pandemic began. Many of those districts, like Philadelphia, are in large cities with older school buildings.

Scientists have scrambled from the pandemic’s earliest days to determine just how much viral risk an open school presents.