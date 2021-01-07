Pa. coronavirus update: New COVID-19 variant detected in commonwealth
Pennsylvania is reporting its first confirmed case of the more contagious COVID-19 strain discovered in England last month.
The case was in Dauphin County in south-central Pennsylvania. State health officials say the individual tested positive after traveling abroad, and that the person’s mild symptoms resolved while they quarantined at home.
During a virtual news conference on Thursday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the case was not surprising.
“We expect to see the variant. We expect to see some more cases of the variant in Pennsylvania and the United States,” she said.
The variant, known as B117, is detected through genetic analysis.
So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found more than 50 positive cases of the coronavirus variant in states across the U.S., including California, Florida, Colorado, Georgia, and New York.
“There is no evidence at this time that it is the dominant strain in any part of the United States,” said Levine.
Health experts expect that all current lab tests will detect the variant as COVID-19 and that COVID-19 vaccines currently available will be effective against it.
