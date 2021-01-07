Pa. coronavirus update: New COVID-19 variant detected in commonwealth

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Pennsylvania is reporting its first confirmed case of the more contagious COVID-19 strain discovered in England last month.

The case was in Dauphin County in south-central Pennsylvania. State health officials say the individual tested positive after traveling abroad, and that the person’s mild symptoms resolved while they quarantined at home.

During a virtual news conference on Thursday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the case was not surprising.

“We expect to see the variant. We expect to see some more cases of the variant in Pennsylvania and the United States,” she said.