With the start of 2021 comes mixed emotions: relief that a painful year has ended, exhaustion, even hope. Because with COVID-19, even as vaccine distribution has begun, we’re not out of the woods yet, and it’s still smart to be cautious about the virus.

“It’s not going to be anything magical that happens because the calendar year rolls over,” said Neal Goldstein, an epidemiologist at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health.

Goldstein said the region is likely to see another post-holiday spike in COVID-19 case numbers — as well as a higher percent-positivity rate and an increase in hospitalizations — in the next few weeks. Coronavirus case counts increased due to gatherings and events after past holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving; the next few weeks will be no different, he said.

“Even though we have a vaccine, and we’re in the very early stages of getting people vaccinated, it’s still the same messaging here: limit your social interactions, wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene.”

And hospital staffs just beginning to see the end of that Thanksgiving spike are echoing the same precautions, saying they’re worried about yet another post-holiday surge.

“We’re anticipating that for Christmas, people are going to gather… and there’s going to be an increased number of COVID patients,” Suburban Community Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Mathew Mathew said in mid-December. “We’re anticipating probably after Christmas, we are going to reach our capacity.”

Will the region be able to handle a new spike? Right now, health care officials are hopeful.

Take Montgomery County, where County Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh mentioned hospital overwhelm just a few weeks ago. At Suburban Community, Mathew said, hospital load hovered at 80% to 90% capacity shortly after the late November spike. But as one of three Pennsylvania hospitals within Prime Healthcare’s network, he said, Suburban’s staff has learned to manage surges by reallocating personnel to coronavirus units or even transporting high-risk COVID-19 patients to its sister hospitals’ available ICU beds.

Vaccinations for emergency and on-floor personnel, which began two weeks ago, will also assist with staffers’ COVID fatigue and protection. In the event of another surge, local hospitals have plans and procedures to foster cooperation. And SEPA Smart, an emergency disaster response team of health care staff, is ready for deployment if or “when all the hospitals, despite their cooperation, have exhausted their equipment, ventilators, staff.”