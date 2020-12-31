Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is moving far more slowly than planned across the Philadelphia region.

Two bottlenecks are causing the slowdown. The first is reflected by the number of vaccines each state has received versus the number it was allocated by Operation Warp Speed, the federal program in charge of funding vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

The second is that each jurisdiction has been able to use less than half of the doses it has actually received.

Pennsylvania has been allocated nearly 523,000 doses of the two vaccines combined, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the state says that, so far, it’s received only 229,325. While governors in many states have blasted the Trump administration for sending fewer vaccines than promised, Gov. Tom Wolf was more understanding Wednesday.

“I’ve been personally disappointed — maybe my expectations were too high that the vaccine would have been rolled out faster, in a much more efficient manner than it has been,” Wolf said at a press conference.

However, it’s not clear Pennsylvania could have handled a faster rollout from the manufacturers. Even among the 229,325 doses received by hospitals and health systems (127,725 of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine and 101,600 of the Moderna vaccine), fewer than 100,000 shots had been administered as of noon Wednesday, according to the state Health Department.

Wolf blamed the bumpy start on the hospitals, pharmacies, and long-term care facilities responsible for receiving the vaccines from the federal government and doling them out.

“Their logistics systems are the ones really being tested at this point. The state is not directly involved in the logistics yet,” the governor said, adding that the systems responsible for distribution at this stage were outside the state’s control.

The pattern is consistent across the region.

Philadelphia, which receives its own allotment of vaccines from the federal government, has been allocated 73,175 doses. As of Tuesday, about 40,000 vaccines had been received and about half that -— just over 21,000 vaccines — had been administered.

Delaware had received 34,200 doses as of Wednesday, fewer than 10,000 of which have been administered.

New Jersey has been allocated 405,825 doses of both vaccines combined. According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, 265,000 of those have been delivered, and 63,901 people have been vaccinated.

It’s unclear what exactly is causing the delays on either level.