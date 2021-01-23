CHOP doctors endorse return to in-person school in Philly area

Philadelphia is now averaging about 3,500 new COVID cases a week. That’s a 50% drop from the city’s peak in early December, but still significantly more than when the pandemic first hit last spring.

While many suburban school districts have resumed some in-person classes, the School District of Philadelphia has kept its buildings shuttered since March. The district has been planning a return to in-person instruction for some students, an idea that’s divided parents.

A WHYY review of district survey data from November showed that preference for remote or in-person school did not track easily along lines of race or income.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said a return to classrooms should be delayed until school staff are vaccinated. It could take until May for all teachers to receive both of their vaccine shots.

David Rubin, the doctor who runs CHOP’s PolicyLab, said Friday he did not think the union’s demand was supported by science.

“We have a lot of essential workers that put themselves at risk every day,” he said. “I think we can safely provide an environment for staff to teach.”

On Friday evening PFT President Jerry Jordan said in a statement that teachers want to be back in the classroom — ”when it’s safe to do so.”

“As the District looks to a staggered reopening model, we believe that school staff being asked to return should be prioritized for the vaccine,” he said.

Rubin and Coffin said that one key to safely resuming in-person instruction was a comprehensive program to frequently test students and staff for coronavirus.

In December, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said regular testing would be available for any student or staff member that wanted it once schools reopened. The district hasn’t offered an update on its testing plan since.

CHOP has quietly rolled out its own rapid testing program in recent weeks: “Project ACE-IT.” The program provides weekly testing to students and staff at schools that have partnered with the hospital, with results in fifteen minutes.

“This is incredibly powerful,” Coffin said “We can find out in fifteen minutes if [a student] has a generic common cold or coronavirus.”

So far, Lower Merion and North Penn school districts in Montgomery County have confirmed they are working with CHOP. Rubin said the hospital is currently in talks with the city of Philadelphia and officials in all of its collar counties about bringing the program to their schools as well, but would not confirm specifics.