In an email sent to school staff Friday afternoon, Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said masks will be required for all students and staff throughout the school day starting Monday, May 23. That requirement includes riding school buses and vans.

“As we’ve learned since the pandemic began, the coronavirus continues to evolve and so too will our response to it,” Hite said. The move is designed “to help protect everyone’s health and well-being as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the Philadelphia area,” he said.

Philly schools originally rescinded its mask mandate for students on March 9.