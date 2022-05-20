2 Montgomery County school districts requiring masks starting Friday

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At least two schools in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania notified parents that masks are required starting Friday morning due to the latest COVID-19 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students at Cheltenham School District and Lower Merion School District will need to wear masks again starting on May 20.

The CDC has moved Montgomery County into the “high” community level on its COVID-19 data tracker.

Guidance from the CDC, as well as the Montgomery County Department of Public Health and Human Services, say when community level is “high”:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

In a letter to the community Thursday night, Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven of the Cheltenham School District said per the recommendation of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, “masks are required indoors and on public transportation. As such, the Cheltenham School District will return to requiring a mask in all of its buildings beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 20, 2022.”

“Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite,” Scriven said. “Once the county has returned to ‘medium’ on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to ‘mask recommended.’ We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff.”