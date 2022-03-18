Philadelphia high schools to get later start time in the fall

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia School District is officially shifting start times for high schools beginning this fall.

District high schools will have a new start time of 9 a.m. starting next school year.

The district made the announcement in a letter to staff, shared with Action News, on Thursday morning.

“Research shows that later start times for high school students enable them to arrive at school more alert and ready to learn. In addition, since a majority of our high schoolers are responsible for making their own way to school, later start times promote safe travel in the mornings and afternoon,” the district said.

The 9 a.m. start time covers all district high schools including those with middle grades.