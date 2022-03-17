Here’s more about each finalist:

John Davis, Chief of Schools, Baltimore City Public Schools

John Davis has three decades of experience in school districts with similar demographics to Philadelphia’s, and hopes to bring that experience to the city’s schools.

“There is synergy between what I’ve seen in D.C. and Baltimore and the opportunity and challenges that are facing the students in the community here in Philadelphia,” Davis said during a town hall on Monday night.

Davis is chief of schools for Baltimore City Public Schools, which “basically means that principals [and their supervisors] report to me,” he said, effectively serving as second-in-command to the superintendent. The district serves 78,000 students.

Davis said he went through a “kind of normal progression” throughout his career in education, starting off as a middle school math teacher in D.C. Public Schools and rising through the ranks to become a principal and central office administrator.

During his tenure in D.C., graduation rates steadily rose and the district led the nation in reading and math and reading growth on the 2013 and 2015 National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to his candidate bio.

At a parent roundtable, one mother asked Davis how he would rebuild trust in a district that had, in her words, “operated and made critical decisions impacting our children without transparency, inclusion, and effective communication.”

Davis provided an example from his time in Baltimore, when the city’s largest public high school went through four principals in four years. He took a stronger role in the school community, explaining what happened and what the process to hire a new leader would look like.

“You have to own the decision and explain it and then work very hard to make it right,” Davis said. “The best that we can do and the best that I will always do is to be clear about what we’re going to do moving forward.”

Davis was also asked how he would retain teachers and address burnout more than two years into the pandemic. He said that teachers need more time and space, and noted that Baltimore added extra half days for teachers this school year.

“Not time to say, ‘You gotta go to this professional development,’ but literally time for them,” Davis said. “We all know that students are who we’re here to serve, but there are times when you have to change and be flexible as a leader and listen to teachers and make those types of changes.”

Parents and students both brought up the revamped admission process for Philadelphia’s selective schools. This year, the district shifted to a centralized lottery system. Officials said the goal was to create a more equitable process, but some families pushed back against the change.

“How important is it to achieve equity without sacrificing meritocracy?” one parent asked.

Davis said the “first order of business” is “getting more kids into those schools, or having the opportunity to, because they’ve been well-educated.” He added that he would “lean a bit towards the equitable way of thinking about it because, frankly, there are too many students that come from disinvested areas that just don’t have that opportunity. We’ve got to open it up and give them that opportunity.”

When it comes to charter schools, Davis said he is “not necessarily pro-charter or anti-charter,” but instead “pro-good school and anti-school that isn’t welcoming, safe, and challenging to students.” He added that charter schools have to be held accountable for their outcomes.

One community member asked how Davis — the only white finalist — would lead a district in a “majority-minority city.”

“As a country we have not done right by Black people for a long, long time,” Davis said. “We all know this history. I’m not afraid of it. But at the same time, I am always aware of it, and I always feel like I have to bring my best and I have to prove myself every single day.”

Davis said he was attracted to the Philadelphia superintendent job, in part, because “the board has had the guts” to put out measurable goals and guardrails for student achievement, school conditions, and more.

“A lot of places don’t want to put out goals, they just want to do school and whatever happens is whatever happens,” Davis said. “But when you put out goals to say more of our young people should be reading at grade level and should be computing and thinking and writing at grade level, that gives me hope.”

Davis stressed that he is “first and foremost” the father of two sons who graduated from D.C. public schools and a daughter who attends middle school there.

If selected as superintendent, his daughter would remain in the D.C. school system, but Davis said he is committed to bringing his leadership experience to Philadelphia while also learning everything he can about the city.

Krish Mohip, Deputy Education Officer, Illinois State Board of Education

Krish Mohip said he is clear-eyed about the task ahead, if he is selected as the city’s next superintendent.

“I know coming to Philadelphia will be a challenge,” Mohip said at a town hall on Tuesday night. “I was talking to my wife and, honest to God, I said I feel like if I get this job I’ll be going into battle. But it’s a battle worth fighting. We’re talking about making generational change.”

Mohip started his career as a kindergarten teacher in Chicago, rising through the ranks to become a principal and, eventually, Chief of Schools. At one point, he was tasked with improving performance at the district’s 36 “most challenged” schools.

He later served as CEO of schools in Youngstown, Ohio from 2016-2019, a tenure that he described as “very tense.”

Mohip was brought in as part of a state takeover of the district, which had been identified as “failing.” In his role, he had the power to bypass the school board and union contracts.

Teachers and some school board members opposed the takeover. Mohip said he walked into a district where he was not wanted. He left before his contract expired.

Mohip said while he “wasn’t crazy about” taking a position as head of a state-controlled district, he was driven by a desire to help students succeed.

“The only reason that I took that job was because I saw what was happening for children that were going to the Youngstown City Schools,” he said, citing low academic performance.

During his time in the district, graduation rates rose and there was a jump in the percentage of ninth graders considered “on track, according to his candidate bio.” He also worked to reduce the high suspension and expulsion rates in Youngstown schools by “wrap[ping students] in supports.”

While discussing his stint in Youngstown, Mohip insisted he is a “strong advocate for public education” and for union labor.

He described his educational philosophy as believing that “all children can learn, all children want to learn, and it’s up to the adults to make it happen.” He added that one of his key priorities in the district would be ensuring that students read at grade level.

Asked about rebuilding trust in the district — and boosting teacher morale — Mohip described himself as “transparent and honest,” and said that he is a “big believer in organizational health.” His administration could put the best instructional framework and strategic plan in place, but “if the culture is wrong, none of that’s going to work.”

He also acknowledged that “teachers’ morale has been beaten down” during the pandemic, “and it’s going to take time to build that back.”

When it comes to charter schools, Mohip said that initially, as a principal and district leader, he saw them as competition. Now, however, his thinking has evolved.

“I don’t think a child cares what governance structure a school [has],” he said. “What they care about is that they’re in a good quality school.”

Mohip, the child of immigrants from Trinidad and Tobago, said he can relate to struggling students, in part because of his own experience with trauma.

“Two weeks before I started high school, my sister suddenly died,” he said. “I went to high school with depression. [I] did not necessarily care for school.”

He credits a school counselor with getting him on track, leading to his conviction that you have at least one person connected to every single child in school.”

Mohip said, if chosen for the superintendent job, he would send his three children to district schools.

“I want them to build roots in Philly,” he said. “This is not a stepping stone to somewhere else.”