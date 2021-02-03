‘Mad or Nah?’: Philly residents react to school district’s reopening and ventilation planListen 4:32
In less than a month, the School District of Philadelphia will attempt to reopen its school buildings for in-person learning to K-2 students. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has publicly objected to this plan and has stated they want teachers and school staff to be vaccinated before returning back-to-school.
The conversation about back-to-school has intensified over the weekend after a picture of the district’s plan to increase ventilation — window fans attached to wood boards — went viral and drew mockery and concern.
Well folks, here are the “high-tech, mechanical window devices” (aka, FANS) that @SDPHITE told the @PHLschoolboard were going to fix all the #PhlEd ventilation problems. They look like the kind available in any hardware store. @APPSphilly @ParentsUnitePHL pic.twitter.com/Rrkb8P4S2y
— RacialJusticePhilly (@Philly_RJ) January 29, 2021
Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C., talked with a handful of locals about the district’s reopening and ventilation plan and whether window fans are enough.
