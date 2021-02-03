Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’: Philly residents react to school district’s reopening and ventilation plan

Listen 4:32
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, school staff greet students as they arrive for In-person classes outside Public School 188 The Island School in the Manhattan borough of New York. President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April 2021. But even if that happens, many schools in urban areas that serve high concentrations of minority students are likely to stay closed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, school staff greet students as they arrive for In-person classes outside Public School 188 The Island School in the Manhattan borough of New York. President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April 2021. But even if that happens, many schools in urban areas that serve high concentrations of minority students are likely to stay closed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

In less than a month, the School District of Philadelphia will attempt to reopen its school buildings for in-person learning to K-2 students. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has publicly objected to this plan and has stated they want teachers and school staff to be vaccinated before returning back-to-school.

Related Content

The conversation about back-to-school has intensified over the weekend after a picture of the district’s plan to increase ventilation — window fans attached to wood boards — went viral and drew mockery and concern.

Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C., talked with a handful of locals about the district’s reopening and ventilation plan and whether window fans are enough.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

You may also like

About Tamara Russell

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate