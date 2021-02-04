Showdown over return to classrooms in Philly to be resolved by mediator

Philadelphia’s teachers union says school buildings aren’t safe for occupancy, setting the stage for a showdown ahead of a scheduled return to classrooms for some staffers Monday.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said he had called on the city to appoint a third-party mediator to arbitrate the dispute, an option made available to both the union and the school district by a memorandum of agreement they signed last fall. The mediator — who will be appointed by Philadelphia’s Office of Labor — will hear evidence presented by both parties, and need to quickly make a ruling on whether it’s safe to return to school buildings during the pandemic.

Jordan said he was still deeply concerned about ventilation issues in school district buildings, some of which don’t have functioning HVAC systems. The district is currently installing over a thousand window fans in classrooms to increase air flow, something that has drawn public outcry but experts said could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.