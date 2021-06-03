Philly school district celebrates top students who persevered despite virtual school

School District of Philadelphia high school seniors are about to finish their final, fully virtual year of classes.

At his weekly press conference Thursday, Superintendent William Hite praised the class of 2021 for its resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and its many, rippling disruptions.

“Our seniors have shown that even when faced with adversity they can exceed expectations,” said Hite.

Hite chose a handful of students to speak Thursday, choosing seniors from across the city who exhibit a range of accomplishments.

Geyante Payne, valedictorian in the first graduating class of Vaux Big Picture High School in North Philadelphia, has also balanced coursework at the Community College of Philadelphia. All the while, she remained on the honor roll.

“It shows how hardworking does pay off, and I persevered from the pandemic, through all of that,” said Payne.

Payne was accepted into 13 colleges and offered a total of almost $1 million in scholarships.

Payne ultimately decided on Cheyney University, the historically Black institution that straddles Delaware and Chester counties.

She always knew she wanted to attend an HBCU. “I knew I’d feel comfortable in the space,” said Payne, “And I chose a school that was best for me and a school that didn’t want to put a price on my education.”

She’ll attend Cheyney on a full scholarship, and plans to study criminal justice ahead of becoming a civil justice lawyer.