Selfies and stories: West Philly students push against isolation and tragedy with photo project

At the start of the school year, Peter Coyle felt he was tasked with an impossible mission: virtually teach art to students who don’t have art supplies at home.

But the obstacles of online teaching led the West Philadelphia High School teacher towards working collaboratively with his students.

Together they created a photography exhibit, which opens today and will run through September. The gallery, set in the school’s courtyard entrance, is open to the public.

Coyle says the project has been an opportunity for the school community to really see and hear each other again.

“We’ve spent so much time apart,” said Coyle. ”We haven’t been able to share our lives together.”

Most high schoolers in the School District of Philadelphia have been fully virtual since March 2020. On a day-to-day basis, many high school teachers say engagement with students has plummeted. Coyle has been teaching mostly to a collage of empty, black boxes on his screen. Students keep their cameras off, and he said, it seems many have coiled inwards.

“Students are just… they’re done,” said Coyle, who also noted there’s been a significant drop in attendance. “They don’t have it in them.”

Coyle wanted to meet his students where they were. So he had them use an art supply they already owned: their cell phone.