“It just revealed this new appreciation for life, and also this want and need to make music the way I want to do it,” he said in a Zoom interview. “I needed to separate from my label to do that. So I made that step to separate from my label and that same night I got an email from The Voice saying the blind auditions were open for casting calls. I was, like, ‘Well, this looks like all right.’”

Once he was on The Voice, he became a favorite of judge Blake Shelton, who has championed Anthony as one of the brightest hopefuls of the show’s 20 seasons. Winners of each season are given prize money and a contract with Universal Music Group, but few are able to leverage that win into an actual career. Blake has complained, as had former judge Adam Levine, that Universal does not develop talent from The Voice whom it is obligated to sign.

Sheldon believes Anthony gives hope to The Voice’s ability to create a bona fide star. For Anthony, the feeling is mutual.

“One of my life’s most fulfilling moments,” said Anthony of performing on The Voice during the pandemic. “We all want to continue to work together. We were just trying to put on the best show for people, because we understood this was something that was needed. It was a time where nobody was able to perform.”

Anthony’s winning performance was the Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy” (1989), a song forever marked by the unique vocal style of its original performer, Roland Gift.

Fortunately, Anthony could not be intimidated by Gift’s delivery. He had never heard it before.

“I didn’t know the song. It was my first time hearing it,” he said. “Once I got accustomed to the vibe, I kind of got into the mind frame of Prince, because Prince also has this high falsetto voice, that he really can kill it with.”