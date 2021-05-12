Spoken Wordsmiths: Celebrating Philly’s poets
Last April marked the 25th anniversary of National Poetry Month.
As society reflected on the worldwide cultural contributions of this artform, WHYY convened and celebrated Philadelphia’s spoken wordsmiths by amplifying their works and exploring their inspirations and origins in a Community Conversation.
Participants included K/D Morris, Debra Powell-Wright, Eli and Lu Bevins, Selina Carrera aka Cvgebird, Reynald Williams, and Philadelphia youth poet laureate Cydney Brown.
This event was co-organized by Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson, WHYY’s Community Curator for Philadelphia.
