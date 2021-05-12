Community Conversations

Spoken Wordsmiths: Celebrating Philly’s poets

Last April marked the 25th anniversary of National Poetry Month.

As society reflected on the worldwide cultural contributions of this artform, WHYY convened and celebrated Philadelphia’s spoken wordsmiths by amplifying their works and exploring their inspirations and origins in a Community Conversation.

Related Content

Participants included K/D Morris, Debra Powell-Wright, Eli and Lu Bevins, Selina Carrera aka Cvgebird, Reynald Williams, and Philadelphia youth poet laureate Cydney Brown.

This event was co-organized by Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson, WHYY’s Community Curator for Philadelphia.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Brought to you by Community Conversations

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate