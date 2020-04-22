Healing words: poets and the pandemic

April is poetry month and thank goodness. It’s a welcome reminder of the power of words to give comfort and hope, voice fear and anger, highlight injustice and inequities, and show beauty and love as we all try to cope with our radically changing world. This hour, we ask two of our favorite poets to share their thoughts about writing and reading poetry during the pandemic. NIKKY FINNEY and RICHARD BLANCO join to read poems and offer suggestions for beginner poets.