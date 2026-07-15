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The Philadelphia Fringe Festival of theater, dance and performance art returns in September for its 30th season.

With 330 shows on its schedule, this year’s festival is on track to match last year’s record year that started with 331. CEO and Producing Director Nell Bang-Jensen said those numbers can be fluid.

“Last year, by the end, we had 353,” Bang-Jenson said. “I would be shocked if the artists of Philadelphia do not add at least 23 late performances to the line up between now and September.”

Whereas last year the festival created partnerships to present works in theaters across the city, this year, Bang-Jensen said Fringe is returning to its earlier ethos of presenting performances in unusual spaces, such as the Athenaeum historic library, a community action organization in Kensington and a marching performance through the streets of Center City.

“We’re really back to nontraditional spaces and public art,” she said. “We’re really trying to be in new places and unexpected places as much as possible this year.”

The Athenaeum will host “Handle with Care” by Ontroerend Goed. It starts with a cardboard shipping box in the library that, when opened, will reveal instructions for the audience to follow and create the performance themselves.

Impact Service Corporation, which normally supports Kensington residents with jobs and housing, will host a dance theater piece “Holy Fool” by Philadelphia’s Ninth Planet theater company.

The performers in “Blank Placards” will march through Philadelphia from the Village of Arts and Industry, formerly the University of the Arts, through Chinatown to Cherry Street Pier holding blank white protest signs. Conceived by Anna Halprin in 1970, “Blank Placards” strips protest messaging out of the protest, revealing the logistics and machinations of street demonstrations.

“The deep humanity of it. It’s sweaty. There’s traffic. You have to negotiate with people on the sidewalk,” Bang-Jensen said. “As artists, it’s on us to bring out those more humanistic elements of anything. We’re bringing those out of a public protest and looking at the artistry behind it.”